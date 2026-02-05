A video of a woman pulling up at her family's residence to surprise her relatives with a brand new luxury car has trended online

The video captured the car approaching a group of relatives who were already waiting outside for the woman, as one of them filmed

Mzansi took to the comments section to congratulate the lady, marvel at the luxury brand of the car, with a few expressing scepticism about the reality of the video

In a delightful turn of events, a video showcasing a woman surprising her relatives with a brand-new luxury car, for herself, has taken social media by storm.

The video was posted on TikTok on 31 January 2025, celebrated as a welcoming of the new year.

The heartwarming scene unfolds as she drives up to her family’s residence, the anticipation palpable among those waiting outside.

Captioning the video on his TikTok account, he wrote:

"Hello 2026. Congratulations, sis."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the nice surprise

As the video made its rounds on TikTok, viewers from Mzansi flooded the comments section with praise.

Many congratulated the woman, impressed by her choice of luxury brand and the joy it brought to her family.

However, not all reactions were purely celebratory; a handful of sceptics questioned the authenticity of the video, sparking a lively discussion around the concept of surprises and social media portrayals.

One user, @MpiloCele, jokingly questioned whether more affordable vehicles had been out of stock, writing:

"Abesephelile yin ama i20 wabukisa ngathi, sisi?"

Another TikToker, @XolaniM, wrote:

"Ah, congrats, nkosazana enhle. A whole Cayenne? Ah, well done."

@Twala commented:

"This is really beautiful. Not the car, per se, but to see your family this excited. We are happy for you, my sister. May God bless you to be able to pay up for this car in full 🙏."

@Zee.Blose wrote:

"My dream car! Congratulations to your sister. If it were myself, my family would have told me not to cause a scene, unless I wanted the neighbours to bewitch us. I mean, uyabazi nani banjani omakhelwane or at the very least, my family would have warned me that the car would be stolen."

@umamawakho.0 seemed to be having a small prayer session, typing:

"God, please hear me out 🥹."

@MaEvas94 shared:

"Wow. There is just something that gives me so much joy when I see a woman driving these big machines, man! It makes me just want to burst into tears of joy, or roll on the floor! Man, women are making it big. I'm so proud and happy for you, stranger🥰🥰."

@NallyMbatha gave a shady compliment, adding:

"Some people definitely have a secret code of life."

What makes the Porsche Cayenne a special luxury car?

The Porsche Cayenne is a high-performance luxury SUV that redefined the segment by blending sports car DNA with utility since its 2002 debut.

It is available in SUV and Coupé body styles, and offers powerful turbocharged V6/V8 engines, advanced AWD, and superior handling. Modern models feature a digitised cockpit, Matrix LED lights, and hybrid options.

