One woman in South Africa caused a wave of emotions in Mzansi with her sweet surprise video on TikTok.

A lady flexed how she surprised her mother on her birthday in a TikTok video. Image: @ntaolengmofokeng_farmer

Hardworking mom gets bday surprise

The woman shared how they celebrated her mom in style on the video platform. Taking to her TikTok caption with the social media handle @ntaolengmofokeng_farmer, she expressed how her mother was unaware that it was her birthday as she always worked hard.

In the video, the lady walks up to her mom with a cake in her hand, along with kids behind her, walking down the farm. The woman's mother was touched by the heartwarming surprise, and the clip went viral.

While taking to her captions, she simply said:

"Lord, please keep her for us."

@ntaolengmofokeng_farmer's footage captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the sweet moment

The heartwarming video left many people in South Africa in their feelings as they headed to the comments section, gushing over the sweet moment.

Mvuli Ikaneng said:

"To us who lost their mothers..this is beautiful."

Shado Ntuli added:

"Happy birthday to uMa, and God bless her with a long life."

Abigail Kisten wrote:

"This is so beautiful. You made me cry, but it's absolutely beautiful. God bless you and your mom. Happy Birthday, more life and good health to her."

Theresia Classen

"Blessings to you, mama, on your birthday..ohh, you are so hardworking...Lord, please bless this mama!"

Sam commented:

"Happy special day to GoGo of the Nation. May heavenly father bless her with her heart desires."

