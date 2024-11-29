“Amazing Job”: SA Praises Speech Therapist for Learning New Language

One young lady warmed the hearts of many people on the internet with her heartwarming video

A woman in Mzansi received much praise after sharing a heartwarming video showcasing her efforts to learn a new language.

Speech therapist praised for learning new language

The stunner, who is a speech therapist, posted a clip on the video platform under the TikTok handle @qhawemazaleni. In the footage, she speaks with determination while demonstrating her passion for expanding her skills and connecting with her patients.

@qhawemazaleni revealed in her video that she spent a year learning a new language to help her better connect with her clients.

"Sometimes it's really difficult for children to feel comfortable with a stranger, and it's even more difficult when they know they are at the hospital," she shared in the footage.

She explained that having a casual conversation allows for more connection, so her learning a new language made them feel:

"More comfortable to make mistakes," she said.

The footage became a viral hit, generating many views, likes, and comments from netizens impressed by her commitment.

Watch the sweet video below:

SA claps for the speech therapist's dedication

Many applauded the therapist for her dedication to inclusivity, highlighting the importance of adapting to the needs of diverse communities, especially in her field.

Slenda sama million said:

"I think I watched this five times bandla aw God bless you, sis."

Valentia gushed over the lady, saying:

"This job compliments you so well."

Monde N shared:

"Such a kind-hearted person. May God immensely bless you, sis."

Tshiamomodise001 commented:

"This is beautiful."

Zamokuhle_n wrote:

"This is so beautiful. You’re doing an amazing job."

Motlatsi395

"Ncooh Qhawe, it is beautiful to witness the love you give to your patients."

Nurse's heartwarming act goes viral

