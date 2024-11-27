One young lady cried about her new hairdo in a video making rounds online and expressed her discomfort

She showcased how she was trying to alleviate the pain, and it gained massive traction on social media

The online community reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One woman placed herself through hell in the name of beauty, and she took to her TikTok account to show it off.

A lady cried over her painful faux locs in a TikTok video. Image: @yk_dimpho

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears over painful faux locs

The young lady, who was in tears over her new sleek hairstyle, shared her experience under the TikTok handle @yk_dimpho.

In the video, @yk_dimpho can be seen crying with a green facecloth placed on her head to help alleviate the pain. She expressed to her viewers that she did her faux locs, which left her in an excruciating amount of pain that she could not sleep for four days.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, causing widespread online reactions. Within a few hours of its publication, it gained massive traction on the video-sharing app.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to the woman's painful faux locs video

Mzansi netizens could relate to the lady's clip, and many headed to the comments section to share their experiences.

Neneh shared:

"One time, I even poured cold water on my head."

Phile wrote:

"I can feel your pain yooh."

Zee added:

"I once went to the wrong braider. I suffered like you for a week, sleepless nights. But I found the right braider for it, sorry, dear."

TeeNeurotic Tyhuluba commented:

Ai, I know very well did it once and never again yeer."

Confidencetshidi2 replied:

"From pain to itchiness."

Woman's painful tight locs TikTok video goes viral

