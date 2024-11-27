"I Can Feel Your Pain, Yoh": Woman in Tears Over Painful Faux Locs, SA Peeps Relate
- One young lady cried about her new hairdo in a video making rounds online and expressed her discomfort
- She showcased how she was trying to alleviate the pain, and it gained massive traction on social media
- The online community reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
One woman placed herself through hell in the name of beauty, and she took to her TikTok account to show it off.
Woman in tears over painful faux locs
The young lady, who was in tears over her new sleek hairstyle, shared her experience under the TikTok handle @yk_dimpho.
In the video, @yk_dimpho can be seen crying with a green facecloth placed on her head to help alleviate the pain. She expressed to her viewers that she did her faux locs, which left her in an excruciating amount of pain that she could not sleep for four days.
The footage quickly went viral on social media, causing widespread online reactions. Within a few hours of its publication, it gained massive traction on the video-sharing app.
Watch the clip below:
SA reacts to the woman's painful faux locs video
Mzansi netizens could relate to the lady's clip, and many headed to the comments section to share their experiences.
Neneh shared:
"One time, I even poured cold water on my head."
Phile wrote:
"I can feel your pain yooh."
Zee added:
"I once went to the wrong braider. I suffered like you for a week, sleepless nights. But I found the right braider for it, sorry, dear."
TeeNeurotic Tyhuluba commented:
Ai, I know very well did it once and never again yeer."
Confidencetshidi2 replied:
"From pain to itchiness."
Woman's painful tight locs TikTok video goes viral
Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared a video of herself suffering all for the sake of beauty in a now-viral video that is making rounds on social media.
They say beauty is pain, and this woman learned it the hard way. In the footage shared by @moloto_k, the young lady can be seen standing in the bathroom, trying to put on her bonnet; however, she could not bring herself to do so as her hair was pulled so tight, causing her to feel an intense amount of pain.
Source: Briefly News
