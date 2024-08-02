Global site navigation

"I Will Never Suffer Like This": Woman Endures Excruciating Pain While Braiding Hair, SA Reacts
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A lady suffered all in the name of beauty in a video making rounds on social media, and it went viral
  • The TikTok footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
  • Netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter, while some expressed their thoughts

This woman was in an excruciating amount of pain, all in the name of beauty, in a video shared on TikTok, which has since gone viral.

A woman endured excruciating pain for braids in a TikTok video.
A lady endured an extreme amount of pain while braiding her hair in a TikTok video. Image: @twins_hairsalon
Source: TikTok

Woman in pain due to braids

The footage shared by @twins_hairsalon shows a lady sitting as they try to style her hair. The lady was in so much pain that it required so many people to help tie up her hair. The stunner who did red braids was not at peace as she sat when they did her hair due to the pain.

@twins_hairsalon's clip caused a considerable stir among social media users. It became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 2.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the TikTok video

Many flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter, while some expressed their thoughts on the woman's hair clip.

NteboM said:

"This probably hurts more than heartbreak."

Gawa wrote:

"I will never ever suffer like this."

Favour added:

"The pain of one million braids increases or decreases."

Shubby commented:

"Wahala for lovers of 1 million braids."

Gabbysanu cracked a joke, saying:

"Who still dey do 1 million braids this era? It's fine, though but your steeze go turn stress for the first 1 week."

Lu’an added:

"Why should I use my own money to buy pain."

Woman's hilarious TikTok video of painful tight locs goes viral, Mzansi is concerned

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady shared a video of herself suffering for beauty in a now-viral video that is making rounds on social media.

They say beauty is pain, and this woman learned it the hard way. In the footage shared by @moloto_k, the young lady can be seen standing in the bathroom, trying to put on her bonnet; however, she could not bring herself to do so as her hair was pulled so tight, causing her to feel an intense amount of pain.

Source: Briefly News

