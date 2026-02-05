"Poland Was Not Ready For This", A Polish Woman Impresses Mzansi With A Tsonga Traditional Dance
- An energetic Polish woman recently mesmerised people in South Africa when she wore the Tsonga traditional attire and did the cultural dance
- A Mzansi woman visiting Poland handed the attire to the woman, helping her put it on, as she showed her the dance moves
- The comments section was set ablaze by the flood of comments that praised how quickly the woman learnt the dance and how well she did it
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A South African digital creator took to Facebook to showcase a cross-cultural dance delight when her Polish sister-in-law performed the traditional Tsonga dance in a video posted on 31 January 2026.
The vibrant scene unfolded in Poland, where a spirited Polish woman donned the traditional Tsonga attire, captivating onlookers with her infectious energy and enthusiasm for cultural exchange.
The digital creator posted the video on her Facebook page, and captioned it:
"Poland was never ready for this."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Watch the trending video here.
Social media erupts with excitement
Viewers flocked to the comments section to praise the Polish woman’s quick adaptation to the dance moves.
One Facebook user, Xiluva Mosehla, admitted:
"She dances better than me."
Another user, Dee Dee, commented on the attire, stating:
"Whoever did that Xibelani knows how to do it. It moves so easy, hey! It's good for people like me who can't dance."
Another voice on Facebook, Zandile Mamba, praised the woman:
"I watched up to the last second to see where the chaos is at but nada, zilch, dololo! Hats off."
Lisa Valoyi chimed in:
"I'm jealous that she does it better than me as original Tsonga as I am."
Mathiya Ndlovu remarked:
"This white woman has Tsonga ancestry. There is no way!"
Facebook user celebrates diversity through dance
Many African cultures are known to place a high value on dance. And exporting the dancing is also a big part of these cultures.
This event not only showcases the infectious joy of dance but also emphasises the power of cultural sharing.
The enthusiastic response from viewers shows the growing interest in embracing diversity and fostering unity through traditional art forms.
What is the Tsonga traditional attire and dance?
The Tsonga traditional attire is characterised by vibrant, bright colours (pink, yellow, blue, green) featuring the iconic xibelani skirt, a voluminous, gathered garment designed for movement.
Women, or vamakoti (brides), typically wear this skirt with matching tops and beaded accessories, while the energetic xibelani dance involves shaking the hips to create a mesmerising, ruffled effect.
Traditionally, men wore animal skins, but modern attire often includes outfits made from the same brightly colored fabric as the women's garments, sometimes paired with, or replacing, traditional, simpler attire.
The xibelani is the premier dance, primarily performed by women who shake their waist and hips, causing the skirt to swing, which originated from the Xitsonga term meaning "hitting to the rhythm".
Other Briefly News stories about cross-cultural moments
- A TikTok video of a traditional wedding uniting Tsonga and Zulu families has amazed social media users.
- Judie and Addie's cross-cultural love story and the beauty of their ceremony drew strong interest from viewers and warmed hearts in Mzansi.
- A Chinese groom surprised his Zulu bride with a blanket decorated in dollar notes at their wedding.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za