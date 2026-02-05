An energetic Polish woman recently mesmerised people in South Africa when she wore the Tsonga traditional attire and did the cultural dance

A Mzansi woman visiting Poland handed the attire to the woman, helping her put it on, as she showed her the dance moves

The comments section was set ablaze by the flood of comments that praised how quickly the woman learnt the dance and how well she did it

A South African woman watched as a Polish woman performed the traditional Tsonga dance moves. @katikucharski

Source: Facebook

A South African digital creator took to Facebook to showcase a cross-cultural dance delight when her Polish sister-in-law performed the traditional Tsonga dance in a video posted on 31 January 2026.

The vibrant scene unfolded in Poland, where a spirited Polish woman donned the traditional Tsonga attire, captivating onlookers with her infectious energy and enthusiasm for cultural exchange.

The digital creator posted the video on her Facebook page, and captioned it:

"Poland was never ready for this."

Social media erupts with excitement

Viewers flocked to the comments section to praise the Polish woman’s quick adaptation to the dance moves.

One Facebook user, Xiluva Mosehla, admitted:

"She dances better than me."

Another user, Dee Dee, commented on the attire, stating:

"Whoever did that Xibelani knows how to do it. It moves so easy, hey! It's good for people like me who can't dance."

Another voice on Facebook, Zandile Mamba, praised the woman:

"I watched up to the last second to see where the chaos is at but nada, zilch, dololo! Hats off."

Lisa Valoyi chimed in:

"I'm jealous that she does it better than me as original Tsonga as I am."

Mathiya Ndlovu remarked:

"This white woman has Tsonga ancestry. There is no way!"

Facebook user celebrates diversity through dance

Many African cultures are known to place a high value on dance. And exporting the dancing is also a big part of these cultures.

This event not only showcases the infectious joy of dance but also emphasises the power of cultural sharing.

The enthusiastic response from viewers shows the growing interest in embracing diversity and fostering unity through traditional art forms.

What is the Tsonga traditional attire and dance?

The Tsonga traditional attire is characterised by vibrant, bright colours (pink, yellow, blue, green) featuring the iconic xibelani skirt, a voluminous, gathered garment designed for movement.

Women, or vamakoti (brides), typically wear this skirt with matching tops and beaded accessories, while the energetic xibelani dance involves shaking the hips to create a mesmerising, ruffled effect.

Traditionally, men wore animal skins, but modern attire often includes outfits made from the same brightly colored fabric as the women's garments, sometimes paired with, or replacing, traditional, simpler attire.

The xibelani is the premier dance, primarily performed by women who shake their waist and hips, causing the skirt to swing, which originated from the Xitsonga term meaning "hitting to the rhythm".

A South African content creator enjoyed winter in Poland, where she taught dance moves to a local. Image: @KatiKucharski

Source: Facebook

