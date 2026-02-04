Nota Baloyi recently targeted another star in his latest social media post; this time, it was Zozibini Tunzi

The outspoken critic slammed the former Miss South Africa and accused her of trading her natural looks to align with Western beauty standards

Online users took to the comment section to harshly criticise Nota for his controversial statement

Nota Baloyi fired shots at Zozibini Tunzi.

Another day, another controversial take by Nota Baloyi and this time, followers said he had gone too far.

The outspoken podcaster found himself at the centre of online scrutiny over his comment about beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi on 4 February 2026, in which he commented on a video of her speech at the Miss Universe pageant.

"Wannabe Nandi, she got married in a weave though, so she could look like the rest of them!"

During her reign, Tunzi was famous for proudly wearing her natural hair. For her wedding day, she retired her famous hairdo and wore a lace front. However, Nota suggested that Mrs Bolowana had abandoned her roots by choosing to look like everyone else.

By comparing her to Nandi Madida, Nota referenced the TV personality's signature German cut hairstyle, which has been attributed to her humility and "wife material" status.

For years, she has been praised for her consistency and for challenging Western beauty standards by maintaining her natural, short hair throughout her career, along with her support for her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

By drawing this comparison, Nota implied that Zozi’s choice of bridal hair was a betrayal of the natural brand that helped her win the Miss Universe crown.

Nota Baloyi compared Zozibini Tunzi to Nandi Madida.

This comes after Nandi went viral for her interview on the L-Tido Podcast, in which she urged South African women to "extend grace" to their male counterparts, who she claims have been unfairly disadvantaged by the system.

Her comments ignited a heated debate and gender war that saw women slamming both Nandi and her new male supporters, and Nota's comments about Zozibini only intensified the discussion.

This isn't Nota's first brush with controversy regarding women's appearance. He previously drew widespread condemnation for body-shaming singer Thatohatsi, and like before, the online community has shown zero leniency and swiftly called out his latest remarks with the same unforgiving energy.

Read Nota Baloyi's statement below.

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's comment

The online community shared its thoughts on Nota's statements. Read some of their comments below.

NalediyaMorena said:

"You're so problematic. I can only imagine how relieved Berita is whenever she is dealing with such a person can be exhausting."

Khumology corrected Nota Baloyi:

"You do know that women can change hairstyles, right? Afros this week, braids next week, weave on Saturday, pixie in the morning. We don’t come with a built-in, permanent hairstyle."

MokwadiMo argued:

"What's wrong with getting married wearing a weave? You go to podcasts wearing shots as if you're just chilling in your house, but nobody is complaining."

pearls_818 called out Nota Baloyi:

"Nota, this is out of order, though. Don't talk down on women like that."

Vutshil_malulek added:

"Berita dodged a bazooka."

SiboneloSquire slammed Nota Baloyi:

"At least they're married. How about you?"

The comments reflected a major shift in public sentiment toward Nota Baloyi, who, once popular for his raw and unfiltered opinions, had the internet and loyal fans turn against him for his controversial and often personal attacks on public figures.

