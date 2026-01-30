On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Nandi Madida appeared on the L-Tido Podcast , where she spoke openly about financial pressure and expectations placed on Black men in South Africa

A clip from the podcast went viral on X (Twitter) after being shared by @VillageGuluva

Many South African men praised Nandi, saying her comments reflected their lived reality, while some social media users criticised her remarks

Nandi Madida urged women to have realistic financial expectations.

Renowned media personality Nandi Madida won over South African men after advising fellow women to be more realistic about their financial expectations.

Nandi Madida was the guest on the L-Tido Podcast episode that premiered on YouTube on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Apart from her attempt to speak Sesotho with hilarious results, Nandi Madida spoke on an issue that left South African men beaming.

Nandi Madida’s podcast remarks win over SA men

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, X (Twitter) user @VillageGuluva shared a snippet of Nandi Madida speaking to L-Tido.

In the snippet, Nandi Madida, who previously responded to Errol Musk’s viral interview, spoke about the systemic obstacles black men in South Africa face in their attempt to achieve financial stability and self-empowerment.

“In a very genuine way, seriously, our black men have gone through so much and financially, it's almost impossible to try to empower yourself, even when you try, you know, the system is against you, you know. People don't have government support. You have 400 years of being oppressed. Where is this money going to come from?” Nandi Madida asked.

She argued that black men deserve grace and understanding, especially when their intentions are genuine, and they’re clearly trying to do better.

“We do have to give fellow black men grace. If you can see the intention is to do better, you know, and make someone something serious, you know, that's a good guy. I mean that genuinely. I always say that like, Yo, black men particularly, I'm gonna speak about South Africa 'cause I'm proudly South African. Mm-hmm. Oh, what you guys are up against?” Nandi Madida added.

Nandi Madida emphasised that because of the history of oppression and repression, it is unrealistic to expect every black man to be financially “sorted” or constantly “getting the bag.” She shared how social media adds pressure, creating a false idea that struggle is a sign of failure, when it is normal and real for many people.

“Now there's more pressure because of social media. So, this is a misconception that there should be no struggle. Which is, you know, get the bag, get the bag, and that's not realistic in the real world. You know, in the everyday world, you try the best you can,” she said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Nandi Madida's remarks on the L-Tido Podcast

In the comments, social media users rallied behind Nandi Madida and said Zakes Bantwini was a lucky man to be married to her. Some disagreed and felt that Nandi was speaking from a point of privilege.

Here are some of the comments:

@VillageGuluva said:

“Another thing, ladies don't support broke men, but a man is expected to understand when a lady is broke. 🙆‍♂️😫😫”

@ngqeleniv said:

“I agree with this perspective. We, as Black South African men, are often judged against a standard of financial success that ignores the structural realities we inherit. Access to capital, networks, mentorship, and second chances is still uneven, however, “just make it”, regardless.”

@uts8g7 remarked:

“You are patient with black men, then they Siya Kolisi or Black Coffee you🚮”

@Professor117496 gushed:

“Zakes Bantwini must be thanking God every day for this woman; they don’t make them like this anymore.”

SA reacted to Nandi Madida's comments on the 'L-Tido Podcast'. Image: nandi_madida

Nandi Madida opens up about how she met Zakes Bantwini

Apart from her remarks on financial expectations in relationships, Nandi Madida also opened up about how she met her husband, Zakes Bantwini, as reported by Briefly News.

L-Tido shared a video of Nandi speaking about her husband and what he said when they first met. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how the power couple met.

