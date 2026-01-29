South African media personality Nandi Madida recently opened up about how she met her husband, Zakes Bantwini

L-Tido shared a video of their interview, where Nandi spoke about her husband, on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how this couple met

Many people have been curious about how the popular power couple, Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, met and started their romantic relationship, and the media personality has decided to reveal some information about their union.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Madida had a sit-down interview with L-Tido on his podcast, where she willingly opened up about how she and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, met.

In the clip, Nandi is heard saying that they met for the first time at the SAMA Awards nomination party, and that she wasn't aware that the music producer had a crush on her, though she really enjoyed listening to his music. She further mentioned that Zakes came up to her and told her that he likes her and that he will marry her.

"We met at the SAMA nominations award party, and I was like, oh my gosh, that's Zakes, because he was big by then and wow, Zakes Bantwini, the guy who sings Clap Your Hands. Oh my goodness, okay cool, um so we have been nominated, cool I love his music, I don't think he's crushing on me though, so he's like, hey listen, I really like you, quick and simple. I liked this because he was very intentional, and he was like one day i hope to marry you. He was not playing around," she said.

Fans react to how they met

Shortly after Nandi shared the story of how they met on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

pasie_the_goatess said:

"Lol this reminds me of the first day I met my husband, he told me he was ready to settle down, start a family and get married and I was only in my first year at varsity by then🙈❤️9 years down the line we are married with a daughter, it feels good to know some of us can relate to Nandi ❤️Your marriage is so inspiring and peaceful, sisi."

charbella_cc wrote:

"A man with good intentions and pure heart…A promise kept."

max_factorr commented:

"Love this for them 🙌🏾 Beautiful, intentional couple."

dkleemosima responded:

"I love intentional men, I don't see men who express their love early as love bombers. I mean, you can tell if someone is serious or playing."

Fans reacted to how Nandi met Zakes Bantwini. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

