South African rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai recently celebrated AKA's heavenly birthday

The Young, Famous & African cast member posted a heartfelt Instagram story on this special day

Lynn and Tony Forbes were also among the people who honoured their son as he would've turned 38

South African hip hop rapper Nadia Nakai recently joined other celebrities in honouring her late boyfriend, AKA, on his special day.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the Young, Famous & African cast member celebrated and remembered the slain rapper who was brutally murdered during a drive-by shootout in Durban, three years ago.

Opening the floor for birthday messages, his Instagram page, which is run by his team, hailed AKA for being a one-of-a-kind rapper.

"Today, the nation pauses to honour a son of the soil who carried South Africa with him wherever he went. Kiernan’s voice gave us confidence, his music gave us identity, and his legacy continues to inspire generations," they wrote.

She decided that on what would've been his 38th birthday, to wish him well and hoped he was having a great time in heaven, on her Instagram stories.

"Must be a party in heaven. Happy birthday @akaworldwide," she wrote.

Tony and Lynn Forbes remember AKA

Nadia Nakai wasn't the only person who was close to the slain rapper who decided to honour him on what would've been his 38th birthday on social media, as his parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, did the same.

Lynn shared the little things she remembers the most about AKA, which ranged from his laugh to his ideas, how he spent his spare time, and their lunch dates and more.

"We had so many moments. Highs and lows, but these days I choose to remember the highs. Your laugh that was more like a chuckle, our chats, and the way you’d get excited when you had a new idea. I think about the hugs, the teasing, the small everyday moments that made up our life together. Some part of you always remained a little boy," she wrote. "So many of those little things are missing from my days now," she added.

Tony, on the other hand, shared a picture of them when the late star was still a child on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Happy birthday, boy. Shu 38! You are getting old. I am thinking of you. Proud of you. And grateful that I have you. Is Ma baking a cake for you?"

