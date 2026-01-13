On Sunday, 11 January 2026, a clip of Nota Baloyi sharing his thoughts on victims of gender-based violence was shared on X (Twitter)

On Monday, 12 January 2026, following the backlash, Nota Baloyi responded on X, defending his comments as an exercise of freedom of speech

Social media users pushed back, with others criticising his character, while some supporters defended him

Outspoken music executive turned podcaster Nota Baloyi sparked backlash with his comments on victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Nota Baloyi is known to ruffle feathers with his unfiltered take on various topics. While some of his comments have gotten him in trouble with countries such as the United States, Nota has been undeterred from practising his freedom of speech.

This time, Baloyi rubbed Mzansi the wrong way with his comments on GBV victims.

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, X (Twitter) user @RealSihleIV shared a snippet of Mansa Mayne’s livestream session featuring Nota Baloyi. The post was captioned:

“Nota says GBV victims deserve it💔👀”

Watch the video below:

Nota Baloyi defends controversial GBV comments

As South Africans criticised Nota Baloyi for saying the victims of GBV deserve it, he broke his silence and defended himself. On Monday, 12 January 2026, Nota Baloyi said he was practising his freedom of speech and suggested that he wasn’t afraid of prison because he had already served time with some of the country’s most dangerous gangs. The post was captioned:

“I will say what I want, when I want… I spent a festive with 26’s, 27’s & 28’s in prison, standing on business defending my freedom of speech, I stood up to Trump & Elon by myself, defending my country’s people. I don’t have to wear purple to virtue signal. Witchcraft won’t work!”

See the post below:

Nota Baloyi dragged online after GBV clip

In the comments, social media users criticised Nota Baloyi and highlighted that he did not stand up to Donald Trump but folded after his visa was revoked. Others asked Nota about his short stint in prison.

Here are some of the comments:

@d_kiyana asked:

“Saying that he stood up to Trump and Elon like he did something 😂 I can also tweet Elon TODAY, does that make me some sort of hero?”

@_king_dee_ said:

“Everyone has a big mouth till they get punched in the face.”

@VolksVuur asked:

“Which ones did you enjoy spending time with the most?”

@dgee_reigns questioned:

“Does this man have kids nje? Parents who don't have morals are a major concern to me. Who is he raising like this kanti?”

@Sinentlahla_22 remarked:

“South Africa’s Charleston White.”

@PROSPER_XOX agreed:

“Shoutout to you, my GOAT... The purple gang is angry 😩🤣”

