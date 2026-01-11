Benedict Vilakazi remains confident that Monnapule Saleng has the potential to return to top form at Mamelodi Sundowns, provided he receives the right guidance and support.

Saleng was confirmed as Sundowns’ second acquisition of the current transfer window on Friday. The winger spent the first half of the season on loan at Orbit College after falling out of favour at Orlando Pirates.

Vilakazi, also known as ‘Tso,’ expressed satisfaction that the 27-year-old made the most of his opportunity at Orbit College. He emphasised that Saleng would benefit from a coach who can guide him off the field as well, ensuring he maintains the right mindset for performance on it.

“I still have faith in him. He just needs to regain his confidence and get the proper support,” Tso told iDiski TV.

“One thing many coaches overlook is player management. He needs someone to guide him off the pitch before expecting consistent results on it. The club must understand him, and he must grasp the team’s expectations and the coach’s approach.

“I firmly believe in him. He could deliver 10 goals, and with time, maybe even 15.”

Source: Briefly News