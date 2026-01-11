Bafana Bafana forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba has shared his excitement about returning to Premier Soccer League side Chippa United after leaving Orlando Pirates and urged the club’s supporters to rally behind the Eastern Cape side.

The 25-year-old attacker made the switch to Orlando Pirates ahead of the 2025/26 season alongside Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis and others but struggled for playing time featuring in just four matches under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was also named the Sea Robbers coach in the summer.

During his previous spell at Chippa, Kwayiba netted seven goals in 28 games, and the club will be relying on him to rediscover his scoring form to help them avoid relegation.

With Chippa currently anchored at the bottom of the league table, Kwayiba made a heartfelt appeal to fans in his first comments since leaving Pirates.

“Hello everyone, I’m Sinoxolo Kwayiba. I used to play for Orlando Pirates, but I’m now back at Chippa United, the club I played for previously,” Kwayiba told the club’s media team.

“I’m thrilled to be back home. Let’s stand behind Chippa United and fight together. Personally, I want to work hard to earn my spot in the team so I can contribute on the pitch.

“What I really want to say is, please, support Chippa United. We are determined to fight this season, and that’s the message I wanted to share.

“I’m back at Chippa United, ready to battle in this league. We need your support, so please stand with us. Thank you.”

Source: Briefly News