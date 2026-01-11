Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi views Monnapule Saleng’s move as a boost for Mamelodi Sundowns neither was it a setback for Orlando Pirates.

Saleng was confirmed as the defending champions’ second acquisition of the January transfer window on Friday. The winger spent the opening half of the season on loan at newly promoted Orbit College, contributing two goals and three assists in 12 matches across all competitions.

Tso believes that Orlando Pirates will not view Monnapule Saleng’s departure as a loss, noting that the club had already loaned out the 27-year-old due to limited playing time and had brought in replacements.

“I wouldn’t say Pirates have truly lost him,” Tso told iDiski TV. “Before he went on loan, he wasn’t really part of the first team, and we had already looked to bring in players to fill his role.”

“That’s why the club pursued players like [Oswin] Appollis and [Tshepang] Moremi. Yes, he moved to Orbit, and many assumed that was the end of the story, but I’ve always felt it was good for him to join a team with less pressure. It allowed him to develop and perhaps create opportunities for the future.”

“What matters most is that he puts in the work, and his stint at Orbit seems to have paid off, as he’s now signed for Sundowns. It’s a delicate situation—sure, selling a player can strengthen another team, but Pirates had to ask themselves: why keep someone who was on loan, not part of our plans, and for whom we were willing to accept a transfer fee? We had already moved on, replacing him with two or three players in his position.”

Source: Briefly News