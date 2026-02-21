The woman who was rumoured to be Murdah Bongz's mistress has officially addressed the allegations

After a week of relentless digging into the alleged affair, Sands finally cleared the air and denied any romantic involvement with the former Black Motions member

This comes after Murdah's wife, DJ Zinhle, shared cryptic messages on social media, seemingly relating to the scandal

Murdah Bongz’s alleged mistress finally broke her silence. Images: murdahbongz, iam.sands

Source: Instagram

Sands, the lady accused of having an affair with Murdah Bongz, finally lifted the lid on their "relationship" following a week of intense public scrutiny and viral "receipts" that she claims were taken entirely out of context.

She shot to notoriety after a series of posts featuring her in clothing strikingly similar to Murdah’s were instantly flagged by online users, who interpreted it as her showing off their romance and ultimately rubbing it in DJ Zinhle's face.

Breaking her silence in a detailed social media statement on 18 February 2026, the content creator clarified that her connection to the DJ and producer was that of a fan of his musical craft, rather than the "side chick" she had been painted as.

"I am undoubtedly a big fan of his music and craft, and I have always demonstrated that by purchasing tickets to attend most of his concerts, album listening parties, and show support like any fan would do by purchasing his merchandise."

Sands went on to say that, being in a committed relationship herself, she valued her partner and would never risk putting herself in a situation that would jeopardise their relationship or compromise her morals.

Revisiting the viral video that first fueled the speculation, she maintained that the footage was taken completely out of context and lashed out at those peddling the "side chick" narrative without a single piece of concrete evidence to back it up.

The visual in question featured Sands holding bouquets of red roses while sporting a black Mörda-branded sweater, with critics pointing to the romantic symbolism of the flowers and the choice of apparel as proof of a secret connection.

"I still can't comprehend how on earth would me purchasing merchandise with my own money, deciding to wear it and making a video would be translated into such! Clearly, you guys are completely out of stories to post such derogatory and fake news without evidence or any proof."

She further emphasised that she was not dating Murdah or had any romantic involvement with him.

"I am just a fan!"

Sands revealed that she would be seeking legal counsel to protect her reputation against those responsible for spreading the rumours.

Read the full statement below.

DJ Zinhle shares emotional post amid cheating rumours

Sands wasn't the only person caught in the crossfire of the rumour mill; DJ Zinhle also took to social media with a poignant post that many fans interpreted as a subtle nod to her own heartache.

The DJ posted an emotional and cryptic post, seemingly lamenting romance troubles, and leaving fans to read between the lines.

With her 2026 kicking off on a sour note, 2025 was nothing different as she was forced to surf treacherous waves of speculation about her marriage after Murdah was first accused of infidelity.

Social media sleuths closely monitored Zinhle's online presence and updates, hoping to catch even the slightest hint of denial, confirmation or ignorance, with every post dissected for any hidden subtext or subtle shade.

Meanwhile, as both women finally broke their silence on the rumours, Murdah remained tight-lipped, instead focusing on his career without ever acknowledging his wife's efforts or the apparent smear campaign against him.

Murdah Bongz has once again chosen to ignore the viral claims accusing him of infidelity. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's bonding moment goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle.

The clip was met with a series of reactions, with several people claiming it was a desperate PR stunt to change the narrative around their marriage.

Source: Briefly News