Pictures of Murdah Bongz's alleged new girlfriend were unearthed after she allegedly deleted the evidence

Months after facing allegations of having an affair, the DJ/ producer has been linked to another woman who has apparently been flaunting their romance right under everyone's noses

Social media users shared their thoughts on the latest scandal, with many expressing sympathy towards DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz's alleged new affair had Mzansi talking. Images: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The rumour mill went into overdrive after new images of Murdah Bongz's alleged new girlfriend surfaced online, sparking a fresh wave of controversy just months after the first whispers of infidelity began.

The DJ is rumoured to be having another affair behind his wife, DJ Zinhle's back, with his alleged new partner, Sands, sharing candid pictures seemingly hinting at their blossoming romance.

Videos surfaced of her showing off her Valentine's Day gifts while wearing a Morda-branded sweater; however, it's what she allegedly deleted that raised many questions about their rumoured affair.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user sanelenkosiii, Sands apparently deleted a picture of her wearing a jacket identical to one previously worn by Murdah Bongz.

Posted on her Instagram page, Sands posed wearing a black monogram Louis Vuitton jacket while holding a camera in her hands. She captioned the post, saying:

"Loving you is my greatest sin."

Meanwhile, a photo from May 2025 of Bongz wearing an identical jacket also surfaced, providing the "receipts" that social media detectives have been hunting for.

Murdah Bongz's alleged mistress was accused of deleting a photo wearing a jacket identical to his. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Although the jacket was not uniquely his, the striking similarity between the two garments, combined with the woman's cryptic and suggestive caption, has led many to believe that the pair have been hiding a connection in plain sight for months.

For DJ Zinhle, who was forced to face the last affair scandal all on her own, the news has triggered a massive wave of support.

As the screenshots continue to circulate despite the alleged attempts to erase them from the internet, the narrative is no longer just about a coincidence; it’s about a pattern that has left the public wondering if the "greatest sin" mentioned in Sands' caption is a direct nod to a broken home.

See Sands and Murdah Bongz's photos below.

Social media weighs in on Murdah Bongz's affair allegations

The latest wave of allegations raised an alarm, leading to widespread criticism towards Murdah, who has yet to address the rumours.

tshianki said:

"DJ Zinhle needs to stop being delulu."

Real_Precious_M trolled:

"Unfortunately, there’s no husband who doesn’t cheat."

chapeesh wrote:

"The answer is in the caption."

Online users criticised Murdah Bongz after being linked to another woman. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Stkyster4566 posted:

'If you're gonna cheat on your wife, at least have decorum, man."

BNgcongolo posted:

"Zinhle is a Zulu woman; she's used to polygamy."

Mzansi compares DJ Zinhle to Murdah Bongz's alleged mistress

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to photos of DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz's alleged mistress.

An online user shared side-by-side photos of DJ Zinhle and the rumoured side chick, Sands, triggering intense reactions and jokes.

