On Monday, 16 February 2026, Musa Khawula accused Murdah Bongz of cheating on his wife, DJ Zinhle again on his X (Twitter) account

Social media user Chris Excel shared side-by-side photos of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s alleged side chick, Sands, triggering intense reactions and jokes

Some users made humorous comments about Murdah, while others criticised the comparison and defended DJ Zinhle

Photos of Murdah Bongz’s wife, DJ Zinhle, and his alleged side chick, Sands, sparked a flurry of reactions as social media users compared the two women allegedly in the award-winning producer’s life.

On Monday, 16 February 2026, Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle’s marriage became the topic of social media discussion after controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula accused Murdah of infidelity again.

As South Africans weighed in on Khawula’s allegations on X (Twitter), popular user Chris Excel shared photos of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's alleged side chick, Sands. The post was captioned:

“Our brother Murda Bongz understands the assignment. After getting a good mother for your children. Always look for a beautiful girlfriend for yourself!😭😭”

See the photos below:

SA Compares DJ Zinhle to Murdah Bongz’s alleged girlfriend

Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious and serious reactions. While some joked, others defended Murdah Bongz, who, unlike the last time, had not addressed the infidelity rumours at the time of writing.

Here are some of the comments:

@GhislainMega said:

“It seems like Murda Bongz really understood life’s ‘strategic plan’ 🤣 Secure stability first, then appreciate the aesthetics… long-term vision with a little bonus enjoyment! Jokes aside, everyone organises their life the way they choose, but true balance comes when respect, maturity, and clarity are present. The mission only succeeds when everyone knows their role 😄”

@DryerThief commented:

“Secured the legacy first, then secured enjoyment. Strategic excellence.”

@somethingFRESCA asked:

“Yo, imagine people tearing down your wife like this. As a wife, what do you say after reading this comment section?”

@koketso20082017 claimed:

“UZinhle is not going anywhere; she's not going to be intimidated by some university student. This is just a fling, and it will pass. Even if he can cheat, at the end of the day, he will always go home to his wife.”

@breath_easymahn advised:

“I can’t believe you’re a woman, after talking such nonsense about another woman. I guess when she does well, jealousy makes you want to put her in her place sana 🙄. Fix yourself.”

@RestoreRSA said:

“And there's 80% chance that Zinhle knows and she's the one that give him the green light from the start. She's a good understanding woman, that one I'm telling you. After she's done playing tricks and using publicity to her advantage, she'll tell the truth one day🤞🏻”

