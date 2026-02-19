Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Murdah Bongz is cheating on DJ Zinhle and named his alleged side chick

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, instead of a direct response, DJ Zinhle reposted a meme from a popular animated TV show amid the rumours

In a subsequent post shared hours after the meme, DJ Zinhle also posted a photo of a bouquet of pink roses on her Instagram stories

DJ Zinhle shared a meme amid Murdah Bongz’s alleged infidelity. Image: djzinhle

Popular producer and wheel spinner DJ Zinhle has shared another cryptic Instagram post amid renewed allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, is cheating on her.

The My Name Is hitmaker’s marriage became a topic of social media discussion again after controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Murdah Bongz was being unfaithful to her.

Instead of addressing the rumours head-on, DJ Zinhle shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page on 17 February 2026. Now, DJ Zinhle shared a cryptic Instagram Story suggesting that she has had a rough 2026 so far amid rumours that her husband is cheating on her.

DJ Zinhle hints at a tough 2026 amid Murdah Bongz cheating rumours

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post from the fan page of the popular animated TV show Bob’s Burgers. She shared a meme featuring the characters Linda Belcher asking, “What a year, huh?” and Bob Belcher on the bottom panel responding, “Linda, it’s February.”

See the screenshot below:

DJ Zinhle hints at a tough 2026 amid Murdah Bongz’s infidelity rumours. Image: djzinhle

In another Instagram post, DJ Zinhle shared a picture of a bouquet of pink roses.

See the screenshot below:

DJ Zinhle shared pink roses. Image: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle capitalises on attention amid Murdah Bongz's cheating rumours

Meanwhile, much like the previous occassion her husband was accused of cheating, DJ Zinhle has leaned on her quiet strength and business-as-usual approach.

As her followers waited for her to address the rumours surrounding her husband, she capitalised on the attention and shared a post advertising her Era By DJ Zinhle earrings. The post was captioned:

"Make a bold entrance with our Eralove Teardrop Earrings — a statement pair designed to turn heads. Featuring a sleek gold-tone ERA hoop detail and a deep ruby-red teardrop crystal, these earrings bring the perfect mix of elegance and attitude. Lightweight, eye-catching, and easy to style, they’re your go-to for dressing up a simple look or adding extra glam to a night out."

See the post below:

DJ Zinhle jokes she’d marry a woman next

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle revealed who she would marry if she and Murdah Bongz were to go their separate ways.

In a post shared on Monday, 12 January 2026, she stressed that her comments were a way to celebrate and appreciate women, not to hint at problems in her marriage to Murdah Bongz. She shared a real-life story of a woman who sells furniture made by her husband from the roadside, showing how a woman's vision and sacrifice can turn a man's effort into income.

