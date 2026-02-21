On Friday, 20 February 2026, DJ Zinhle shared an inspirational post while cheating allegations involving her husband, Murdah Bongz, continue to circulate

Social media reactions were mostly supportive, with followers praising her positive mindset, beauty, and strength as a mother

Coincidentally, the woman who was rumoured to be Murdah Bongz's mistress has officially addressed the allegations

DJ Zinhle shared an inspirational post amid her husband's alleged infidelity. Image: djzinhle

Renowned producer and selector DJ Zinhle sparked a flurry of reactions with a motivational message amid allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, is cheating.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s marriage is in the eye of a storm following allegations that he is cheating with a lady known online as Sands.

While Murdah Bongz has been silent regarding the allegations, DJ Zinhle has shared cryptic posts ever since controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula alleged that her husband was having an affair.

DJ Zinhle shares motivational post amid Murdah Bongz cheating allegations

On Friday, 20 February 2026, DJ Zinhle shared another cryptic message on her official Instagram account. This time, she shared a motivational message about resilience and gratitude. The post was captioned:

“Even though life has its own challenges, be grateful and celebrate your life anyway because every day you’re given is another chance to grow, love, and begin again.”

SA reacts to DJ Zinhle's motivational message

In the comments, several social media users gushed over DJ Zinhle’s positive mindset. Others gushed over her timeless beauty and look in the photos. Some commented on her daughters, Asante and Kairo, whose pictures she shared in the carousel.

Here are some of the comments:

omontle_thato said:

“Love this about you, bestie 🔥always positive 🙌❤️”

_onke gushed:

“Saw a comment on TikTok saying, ‘Weh Zinhle waba muhle kangaka, uyahlanya yini?’ and I totally agree 😍😍😍 timeless beauty.”

lucille_slade remarked:

“You are proof of God's yes! Always remember that! Proof of concept that his blessings will always find you, Zee❤️”

majisupreme gushed:

“A Queen, no matter what small talk, shall never shake you #Era‼️ You're the Queen of Queens ❤️❤️❤️You beautiful sweetheart, I love you how much of a happy mama you are🙌🔥”

ms.fro agreed:

“Life goes on, with or without pain. We have to navigate through until we find our peace.”

moganeditebogo laughed:

“Asante mara, now manala 😂😂😂😂She’s my spirit animal, love her ❤️”

nizia838 advised:

“Yazi women to women, it's so disgusting. Can people just comment about her Pic, not about her life? She's a grown-up and successful businesswoman, she knows what's right for her family, and eyyy abantu, please let the gal breathe hlee eyyy nina 😢”

lisakanyam encouraged:

“I don’t know you from a bar of soap, Zee, but I can tell you have a beautiful heart 😍😍😍😍. I have this Bible scripture for you, Psalms 34 vs 19: ‘The righteous person may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all'. All love baby gal💝💝💝”

Mzansi reacted to DJ Zinhle's motivational message. Image: djzinhle

Murdah Bongz’s rumoured side chick Sands releases statement

