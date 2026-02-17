The woman rumoured to be having an affair with Murdah Bongz finally broke her silence to address the allegations

Following the explosive rumours that were heightened by the pair's matching outfits, Sands decided to set the record straight

However, it will be a while before the court of public opinion takes her word for it, as the affected family remains mum on the allegations

Murdah Bongz’ alleged mistress addressed the affair rumours with receipts. Images: murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz' rumoured mistress finally addressed the rumours about their alleged relationship after days of online speculation.

The woman in question, Sands, was said to be head-over-heels in love with the married DJ, even hinting at their rumoured romance on her social media page.

After nearly a week of trending online and being labelled a homewrecker, she decided to clear the air by offering some much-needed clarity on the matter.

Taking to her Instagram story on 16 February 2026, Sands posted a video of a woman she claims to be her friend wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket. Upon discovering that she was trending for the wrong reasons, she revealed that the item belonged to the friend and not her.

She posted another video that was taken at an event and showed her paying R1,140 for Morda merchandise. She emphasised that she was merely a fan who was supporting a local business; however, it was taken out of context.

"Bought a jersey and now I'm trending for supporting local businesses. Guess it's tough being a fan without drama."

Murdah Bongz’ rumoured side chick, Sands, cleared the air on their alleged affair. Image: murdahbongz

Sands was first exposed by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who shared her video showing off a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day; however, what stuck out for many was her wearing a Morda-branded sweater.

The rumours about their alleged affair hit a fever pitch after a photo of Sands wearing a monogram Louis Vuitton jacket surfaced online. The jacket was strikingly similar to one Murdah was pictured in, and while these garments are not uniquely his, Sands' caption raised alarm bells.

"Loving you is my greatest sin."

To many, the photo, coupled with the suggestive caption, seemingly implied that her feelings for the musician were a forbidden fruit she could no longer keep hidden.

Despite her denial, her posts did very little to quiet the noise, with Murdah's marriage seemingly taking a knock in real time.

See Sands' posts below.

Murdah Bongz' alleged side chick revealed that the Louis Vuitton jacket belonged to neither of them, but was instead her friend's. Image: iam.sands

Sands explained that she's merely a fan who bought Murdah Bongz' merchandise. Image: iam.sands

What you need to know about Murdah Bongz' alleged affair

Murdah Bongz was linked to content creator Sands after a video of her wearing his merchandise surfaced online

She was immediately compared to DJ Zinhle as fans attempted to show others the incredible life Murdah was apparently throwing away

As speculation mounted, social media users revisited DJ Zinhle's past relationships and discussed the apparent pattern of her being cheated on by her romantic partners

In an emotional and cryptic post, she finally broke her silence and gave fans a candid look into her heartbreak

