Murdah Bongz’ Rumoured Side Chick Sands Finally Addresses Affair Allegations
Celebrities

Murdah Bongz' Rumoured Side Chick Sands Finally Addresses Affair Allegations

by  Moroba Moroeng
3 min read
  • The woman rumoured to be having an affair with Murdah Bongz finally broke her silence to address the allegations
  • Following the explosive rumours that were heightened by the pair's matching outfits, Sands decided to set the record straight
  • However, it will be a while before the court of public opinion takes her word for it, as the affected family remains mum on the allegations

Sands broke her silence to address the cheating rumours
Murdah Bongz’ alleged mistress addressed the affair rumours with receipts. Images: murdahbongz
Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz' rumoured mistress finally addressed the rumours about their alleged relationship after days of online speculation.

The woman in question, Sands, was said to be head-over-heels in love with the married DJ, even hinting at their rumoured romance on her social media page.

After nearly a week of trending online and being labelled a homewrecker, she decided to clear the air by offering some much-needed clarity on the matter.

Taking to her Instagram story on 16 February 2026, Sands posted a video of a woman she claims to be her friend wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket. Upon discovering that she was trending for the wrong reasons, she revealed that the item belonged to the friend and not her.

DJ Zinhle shares emotional cryptic post following the latest wave of cheating rumours

She posted another video that was taken at an event and showed her paying R1,140 for Morda merchandise. She emphasised that she was merely a fan who was supporting a local business; however, it was taken out of context.

"Bought a jersey and now I'm trending for supporting local businesses. Guess it's tough being a fan without drama."
Sands adressed the rumours that she's dating Murdah Bongz
Murdah Bongz’ rumoured side chick, Sands, cleared the air on their alleged affair. Image: murdahbongz
Source: Instagram

Sands was first exposed by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who shared her video showing off a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day; however, what stuck out for many was her wearing a Morda-branded sweater.

The rumours about their alleged affair hit a fever pitch after a photo of Sands wearing a monogram Louis Vuitton jacket surfaced online. The jacket was strikingly similar to one Murdah was pictured in, and while these garments are not uniquely his, Sands' caption raised alarm bells.

"Loving you is my greatest sin."

To many, the photo, coupled with the suggestive caption, seemingly implied that her feelings for the musician were a forbidden fruit she could no longer keep hidden.

Rumours swirl for Murdah Bongz as alleged mistress deletes spicy Instagram post

Despite her denial, her posts did very little to quiet the noise, with Murdah's marriage seemingly taking a knock in real time.

See Sands' posts below.

Murdah Bongz' rumoured lover addressed the cheating allegations
Murdah Bongz' alleged side chick revealed that the Louis Vuitton jacket belonged to neither of them, but was instead her friend's. Image: iam.sands
Source: Instagram
Sands addressed the rumours that she's dating Murdah Bongz
Sands explained that she's merely a fan who bought Murdah Bongz' merchandise. Image: iam.sands
Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Murdah Bongz' alleged affair

DJ Zinhle reveals who she would marry next

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Zinhle's statement about who she would marry is she would ever get divorced.

She stressed that her comments were a way to celebrate and appreciate women, instead of hinting at problems in her marriage to Murdah Bongz.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng

DJ ZinhleMurdah Bongz
