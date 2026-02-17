DJ Zinhle's romantic history has gone under the microscope as social media users discuss her previous public relationships

This comes after her husband, Murdah Bongz, was rumoured to be having another affair, allegations that have seen people question Zinhle's choices in men

Meanwhile, as the couple remains tight-lipped on the allegations, their silence appears to have only fueled the rumour mill

Online users revisited DJ Zinhle's dating history. Images: djzinhle, murdahbongz

As the details of her husband's alleged cheating scandal are uncovered, DJ Zinhle’s love life has once again become the main topic of discussion as social media users engage in a heated debate over her high-profile relationships.

The DJ and her marriage are at the centre of renewed scrutiny after her husband, Murdah Bongz, was accused of having another affair.

His mistress, a lady named Sands, was accused of flaunting their romance on social media and disregarding his marriage. However, X (formerly Twitter) user ChrisExcel102 suggested that this wouldn't be the first time Zinhle was double-crossed by the men she loved.

On 17 February 2026, the user revisited the mother of two's high-profile dating history, which includes an on-again-off-again relationship with rapper AKA, a year-long romance with businessman Brendon Naidoo, and later, her relationship with Murdah that blossomed into marriage.

The online user suggested that all the men that Zinhle had dated publicly had cheated on her.

Zinhle dated AKA in 2014 and called it quits in 2015 after welcoming their daughter Kairo Forbes. During their relationship, the rapper allegedly proposed to Zinhle, but she turned it down. He later had an affair with Bonang Matheba.

During their separation, the DJ found love with businessman Brendon Naidoo in 2016, but their romance ended a year later amid allegations that Naidoo had defrauded several individuals.

Between 2018 and 2020, she and AKA reconciled, only to split once and for all after the Congratulate rapper allegedly cheated again, this time, with his late fiancée, Anele "Neli" Tembe.

Social media users discussed DJ Zinhle's dating history after Murdah Bongz allegedly cheated on her. Image: murdahbongz

According to reports, Zinhle started dating her husband in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Asante, the following year. They got married in 2022, and despite maintaining a picture-perfect image on social media, the latest allegations suggest that the cycle may be repeating itself.

While it's unclear whether Naidoo also cheated on the DJ, the recurring theme of betrayal in her public life has led many to question why such a successful woman continues to find herself in these positions.

ChrisExcel102 also linked Zinhle to media mogul Tbo Touch, although there's no confirmed evidence that they've ever dated.

The resurfacing of these past heartbreaks has led critics to question whether she is unlucky in love. Meanwhile, as she and Murdah remain silent amid the Sands scandal, the lack of a clear denial has left the public to draw its own conclusions.

See the photos of DJ Zinhle and her exes below.

Social media discusses DJ Zinhle's dating history

The online community took to social media to weigh in on DJ Zinhle's relationships.

EmmiieTLO asked:

"Is it that men are never satisfied, or that they never are enough? What could be the factor behind this?"

gamsahabnida_P said:

"There's obviously a lot of cheating men out there."

Tanzwani_N wrote:

"I feel bad for Zee; this thing will push her to divorce Bongz."

Motokwa29 asked:

"Is she the problem?"

Social media users expressed sympathy for DJ Zinhle after allegedly getting cheated on in another relationship. Image: djzinhle

Meanwhile, others defended DJ Zinhle and called out her former partners.

Thah_Hlengwa said:

"Some of you are just allergic to holding men accountable; it runs in the bloodline. A man cheats because he wants variety, not because she failed. Let’s stop romanticising poor character."

WolfePI9 defended DJ Zinhle:

"It is difficult to be a woman in South Africa; you're judged by the actions and behaviours of others. At that time, DJ Zinhle did nothing wrong, but the men got the free passes. She is the one whose name is dragged through the mud."

moipone__ said:

"The common factor here is men. The men are the problem."

