DJ Zinhle Jokes She’d Marry a Woman Next if She Ever Divorces Murdah Bongz While Celebrating Women
- On Monday, 12 January 2026, DJ Zinhle revealed who she would marry if she and Murdah Bongz were to go their separate ways
- She stressed that her comments were a way to celebrate and appreciate women, not to hint at problems in her marriage to Murdah Bongz
- She shared a real-life story of a woman who sells furniture made by her husband from the roadside, showing how a woman's vision and sacrifice can turn a man's effort into income
Renowned South African musician DJ Zinhle sparked a conversation after sharing the type of partner she would marry if she were to get divorced.
The My Name Is hit maker and Murdah Bongz’s marriage previously became a topic of social media discussion after Musa Khawula accused DJ Zinhle’s husband of cheating with a younger woman. The power couple rode the wave of controversy, and now DJ Zinhle shared the type of partner she would marry next while celebrating women.
DJ Zinhle on who she would marry if she divorces
Taking to her TikTok account on Monday, 12 December 2026, DJ Zinhle joked that if she were ever to find herself divorced, something she said she hopes never happens, she would consider marrying a woman instead.
“Bestie, this is gonna sound controversial, and this is not the idea behind this whole post. It's just to show appreciation to women. Let me tell you what this all about. So, if I ever get divorced, touch wood, I don't wanna get divorced. I don't want to go through the mess. But should I ever need to get married again, I am definitely finding myself a wife. Even the Bible says to find a wife is to find a good thing,” DJ Zinhle said.
She explained her logic, highlighting that history has repeatedly shown how men often rise after partnering with strong, supportive women. DJ Zinhle also stressed that success is still possible without a partner, but argued that having a good wife accelerates growth and brings stability.
“Success for most men comes when they find themselves a good woman. It's been proven time and again, and I'm not saying if you don't have a wife or a good woman, you're not gonna succeed. But I'm just saying that when you have a good wife, your success; like it's gonna happen. It's just part of the deal. Women just bring out the best in men and women, or in a situation,” DJ Zinhle added.
To illustrate her point, the Munch Betta Podcast host shared a real-life story about an ordinary woman whose identity she chose to protect. According to DJ Zinhle, the woman sells furniture made by her husband from the side of the road.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to DJ Zinhle not leaving her hubby
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle Jiyane was questioned regarding her marriage.
This was after an online user posted a screenshot of the popular music producer lying her head on her hubby's lap. Several netizens were stunned that she was still with Murdah Bongz even after several cheating allegations.
