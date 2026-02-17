DJ Zinhle appears to have addressed the mounting rumours about her husband's alleged infidelity

The DJ posted an emotional and cryptic post, seemingly lamenting romance troubles, leaving fans to read between the lines

In the comment section, followers expressed their support for Zinhle as she quietly navigates the second wave of speculation surrounding her marriage

DJ Zinhle shared a cryptic post after her husband's alleged affair was exposed. Image: djzinhle

In a move that has sent shockwaves through social media, DJ Zinhle appears to have finally broken her silence regarding the mounting allegations of her husband’s infidelity.

The musician took to her Instagram page on 17 February 2026 with a cryptic post promoting her song, Ezothando; however, her caption included a broken heart emoji and seemed to lament the complexities of romance.

Her post featured a video of the DJ in her now-signature cowboy-inspired look, during happier times, which contrasted sharply with the sombre tone of her post.

In the visual, the mother of two radiates confidence, yet the choice of Ezothando, a track that translates to "matters of love," coupled with the timing of the post, has led fans to believe she is using her music to express the heartache she cannot say out loud.

Her post drew in hundreds of comments from users who have been waiting for a sign.

While some praised her for her quiet strength and business-as-usual approach, others pointed to the specific choice of song and emoji as confirmation that things are not as perfect as they seem behind closed doors.

In the comments, one fan asked whether she was doing fine, to which DJ Zinhle responded, "I'll be okay," adding another layer to her apparent heartbreak.

Meanwhile, much like the previous cheating scandal, her husband remains tight-lipped on the allegations, choosing instead to stay off the radar while the public dissects his marriage.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

DJ Zinhle seemingly hinted that she is not doing well. Image: djzinhle

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's post

Seeing this as DJ Zinhle confirming her heartbreak over her marital issues, supporters flooded her comments with messages of strength, urging her to prioritise her peace and her family above the noise. Read some of their comments below.

zukiswa_universe said:

"Keep going. People talk anyway! You are chosen - noise will follow you, but keep your heart and intentions pure, the universe won’t fail you."

queen_zee_lately wrote:

"No situation can make us love you any less. Stay shining, Sisi."

Fans expressed sympathy towards DJ Zinhle after her husband was accused of cheating on her. Images: djzinhle, murdahbongz

tyra_gwaty showed love to DJ Zinhle:

"We are with you every step of the way, in every song, we feel your pure intentions and beautiful soul."

keitumetsemahloko asked:

"Bestie, are you okay?"

agnithaandiswa pleaded:

"People should just leave Zinhle alone, yooh!"

