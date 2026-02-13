Felix Hlophe's wife, Tracy, had her followers hysterical with laughter over her reaction to one of her clients' peculiar Valentine's Day requests

The businesswoman and reality TV personality posted a video of how she reacted to the customer booking multiple appointments for their girlfriends at her salon

Her video had fans and followers in stitches, and hilariously, Tracy wouldn't be the first salon owner to receive such a request

Tracy Hlophe reacted to a client's peculiar Valentine's Day request. Images: tracy_p_smith

Source: Instagram

Valentine’s Day is usually the season of romance, but for Tracy Hlophe, it’s officially the season of audacity.

The businesswoman and reality TV star left her followers in stitches after sharing her hilarious reaction to a client’s chaotic Valentine's Day request: booking multiple appointments at her salon for different girlfriends.

"I want to book for six of my gfs for V Day, can I trust you," asked the client.

Posted on the salon's Instagram page on 7 February 2026, Tracy recorded a hilarious reaction to the request, where she taped her mouth with two layers of tape, humorously signalling that the client's secret was safe with her.

Tracy Hlophe signalled that her lips are sealed after a client requested to book appointments for multiple partners. Image: tracy_p_smith

Source: Instagram

The hilarious clip poked fun at the unspoken code of the beauty industry, where stylists often find themselves as the accidental gatekeepers of their clients' messy personal lives.

"Tape the mouth, clock the money."

Famous for being the wife of radio personality, Felix Hlophe, Tracy's caption emphasised her business-first attitude, joking that as long as the appointments are confirmed and the payments cleared, her lips are sealed.

Watch Tracy Hlophe's video below.

Felix Hlopehe returns to the airwaves

Tracy's post was one of her latest updates since her 2025 festive season family drama involving her husband, Felix Hlophe.

The couple went viral on social media after footage of the Gagasi FM presenter in a heated verbal altercation with his wife, a video that sparked major backlash and called for Hlophe's dismissal from his job at the Durban-based station. With public pressure mounting, Gagasi FM finally placed Felix on suspension.

His heartfelt apology fell on deaf ears as the online community felt it was too little too late.

However, the suspension did not last forever, and a month later, Hlophe made his return to the airwaves alongside his equally controversial co-host, Minnie Ntuli.

His return was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with many arguing that he had gotten off easily. Meanwhile, his loyal supporters welcomed him back with open arms, dubbing him "the king of radio" as he made his return to the station.

Felix Hlophe officially takes a second wife

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Felix Hlophe paying lobola for his second wife.

Years after calling it quits with his girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, it appears that the pair found their way back to each other and decided to make their relationship official once and for all.

However, the news was not received well by the court of public opinion, with many online users calling the couple out for repeatedly humiliating Tracy.

