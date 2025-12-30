Felix Hlophe Offers an Emotional Apology Following Viral Altercation and Gagasi FM Suspension
- Felix Hlophe has officially addressed the public and issued a heartfelt apology in the wake of a widely circulated and deeply troubling altercation involving his wife
- Amidst serious allegations of domestic assault, the popular broadcaster has been served with an immediate suspension from his radio post as the investigation gains national momentum
- Social media has been flooded with expressions of shock and condemnation, with thousands of users rallying in support of his wife while demanding accountability for Hlophe’s alleged actions
Popular broadcaster Felix Hlophe has found himself at the centre of a national firestorm following a viral altercation with his wife.
As allegations of domestic assault dominate social media headlines, the veteran radio personality has officially broken his silence with an emotional public apology, even as his professional career hangs in the balance.
The veteran presenter is currently under intense scrutiny after a video of a verbal confrontation with his wife, Tracy, surfaced online, in which the couple was involved in a heated argument.
Shortly after he was pulled off air by Gagasi FM, Hlophe issued an emotional apology to his loved ones and fans after the circulation of a viral video.
Taking to his Instagram stories on 29 December 2025, the comedian and reality TV star expressed remorse and acknowledged his wrongdoing, admitting that he was struggling to cope with how the incident had panned out.
"Friends, I’m still standing. Barely though. I messed up. Ngiyazisola. I’ll do better. Ngicela uxolo. Ey Kuningi. Nginamahloni. Ngiyaxolisa kunina nonke. I doubt I’ll ever be able to face you. Ngiphelelwe umhlaba."
Translated, his message reads: "Friends, I’m still standing. Barely though. I messed up. I’m sorry. I’ll do better. Ey, it's a lot. I’m ashamed. I apologise to all of you. I doubt I’ll ever be able to face you. I’ve lost my world."
The incident comes just days after Hlophe married a second wife; however, despite his apology, the outrage on social media is at an all-time high, with several users now demanding the broadcaster's removal from his radio gig.
Read Felix Hlophe's apology below.
Social media reacts to Felix Hlophe video
As news of the incident spread, the online community rallied behind Hlophe's wife, with the majority of comments reflecting deep sympathy for her and a zero-tolerance stance toward the presenter's actions. Read some of the comments below.
Bigheartedbadg wrote:
"Something needs to be done to Felix Hlophe, he can’t move like he’s untouchable."
Ms_BarbieKM said:
"Yho, Felix Hlophe is a very disgusting person. Ha.a Bethuna."
tshiaski added:
"This is rather disappointing but not very surprising to me. Felix Hlophe makes toxic utterances all along on radio, I always note."
HappyMolokomme suggested:
"Felix Hlophe must do some introspection."
Meanwhile, a handful of supporters have rallied behind the Life With Felix Hlophe star. With accompanying "I stand with Felix" messages, they have urged the public not to jump to conclusions until all the facts are presented.
