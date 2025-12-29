'Gagasi FM' Temporarily Pulls Felix Hlophe Off Air Amid Swirling Allegations
- Gagasi FM announced a temporary on-air break for popular presenter Felix Hlophe following abuse claims that spread rapidly on social media
- The 49-year-old host of The Uprising stepped away immediately for one week to allow the station to assess the situation
- Hlophe denied any physical violence in a statement, referring the matter to his legal representatives for advice
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Gagasi FM, one of Mzansi's favourite KZN stations, confirmed that Felix Hlophe took a temporary step back from his breakfast show duties.
According to a Daily Sun report, the decision comes after allegations of abuse surfaced online and in various publications just before the festive season wrapped up.
The station issued a clear statement on 29 December 2025, explaining that the move gives Hlophe, who broke his silence following the allegations, space to handle the personal matters while they carefully review the reports circulating on social media.
The popular comedian and radio personality hosts The Uprising, the energetic weekday morning slot from 6 am to 9 am, where he teams up with Minnie Ntuli to deliver laughs, music, and updates that wake up KwaZulu-Natal.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Read Gagasi FM's statement on the matter below:
Felix addresses the claims head-on
Hlophe quickly responded to the swirling rumours with his own public statement.
He formally acknowledged the statements made about him on social media by an associate of his wife.
The radio star, whose current drama prompted Mzansi to begin a petition for his suspension, firmly denied that any physical violence took place and confirmed he referred the entire matter to his legal team for proper guidance.
What is happening with Felix Hlophe?
In the days leading up to the announcement, Mzansi saw a viral video of Hlophe and related claims tied to an incident that reportedly occurred on 24 December 2025.
Hlophe explains that his wife temporarily left their home with their children after accepting an invitation from a friend, following the public spread of personal details.
He emphasised that the family prioritises peace, respect, and unity, choosing to deal with private issues away from the spotlight.
Gagasi FM keeps things professional during the assessment
In its statement, Gagasi FM stressed that it avoided speculation or further comments while handling the situation through internal processes.
The temporary break will last for the coming week, allowing time for reflection and review.
Once that wraps, Hlophe embarks on his already scheduled annual leave for an additional two weeks.
Listeners stayed in good hands as Heazy jumped in to host The Uprising during the initial absence.
For the crossover segments, Selbyonce and Linda ‘Mr Magic’ Sibiya will take over to keep the vibes flowing smoothly.
Mzansi fans know Gagasi FM delivers consistent energy, and these stand-ins ensure the breakfast show remains a go-to for morning motivation for its lovers.
Felix Hlophe pays lobola for ex-girlfriend
According to a previous Briefly News report, Hlophe appeared to have rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, and taken their love to the next level.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za