Gagasi FM announced a temporary on-air break for popular presenter Felix Hlophe following abuse claims that spread rapidly on social media

The 49-year-old host of The Uprising stepped away immediately for one week to allow the station to assess the situation

Hlophe denied any physical violence in a statement, referring the matter to his legal representatives for advice

Gagasi FM, one of Mzansi's favourite KZN stations, confirmed that Felix Hlophe took a temporary step back from his breakfast show duties.

According to a Daily Sun report, the decision comes after allegations of abuse surfaced online and in various publications just before the festive season wrapped up.

The station issued a clear statement on 29 December 2025, explaining that the move gives Hlophe, who broke his silence following the allegations, space to handle the personal matters while they carefully review the reports circulating on social media.

The popular comedian and radio personality hosts The Uprising, the energetic weekday morning slot from 6 am to 9 am, where he teams up with Minnie Ntuli to deliver laughs, music, and updates that wake up KwaZulu-Natal.

Read Gagasi FM's statement on the matter below:

Felix addresses the claims head-on

Hlophe quickly responded to the swirling rumours with his own public statement.

He formally acknowledged the statements made about him on social media by an associate of his wife.

The radio star, whose current drama prompted Mzansi to begin a petition for his suspension, firmly denied that any physical violence took place and confirmed he referred the entire matter to his legal team for proper guidance.

What is happening with Felix Hlophe?

In the days leading up to the announcement, Mzansi saw a viral video of Hlophe and related claims tied to an incident that reportedly occurred on 24 December 2025.

Hlophe explains that his wife temporarily left their home with their children after accepting an invitation from a friend, following the public spread of personal details.

He emphasised that the family prioritises peace, respect, and unity, choosing to deal with private issues away from the spotlight.

Gagasi FM keeps things professional during the assessment

In its statement, Gagasi FM stressed that it avoided speculation or further comments while handling the situation through internal processes.

The temporary break will last for the coming week, allowing time for reflection and review.

Once that wraps, Hlophe embarks on his already scheduled annual leave for an additional two weeks.

Listeners stayed in good hands as Heazy jumped in to host The Uprising during the initial absence.

For the crossover segments, Selbyonce and Linda ‘Mr Magic’ Sibiya will take over to keep the vibes flowing smoothly.

Mzansi fans know Gagasi FM delivers consistent energy, and these stand-ins ensure the breakfast show remains a go-to for morning motivation for its lovers.

