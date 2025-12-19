Felix Hlophe appears to have rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend , Ayanda Bhengu, and taken their love to the next level

, The radio and television personality's polygamy dream became a reality after he seemingly paid lobola for Bhengu and officially welcomed her into his family

News of their ceremony ignited a heated debate among online users who critiqued the couple's relationship

Felix Hlophe and his ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, are allegedly getting married. Images: felixhlophe, mabhengu_omuhle

Source: Instagram

South African comedian and media personality Felix Hlophe has reportedly taken a second wife, who is none other than his once-ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu.

Despite the initial hiccup in their relationship that led to the end of their steamy affair, the Gagasi FM host finally made his polygamy dreams come true to grow his family.

Footage from their lobola ceremony was leaked on Twitter (X) by JabulaniL2023 on 18 December 2025, sharing a glimpse into the traditional ceremony that hosted a delegation from Hlophe's family for the negotiations, who were treated to a spread of mouthwatering food and a lovely setup for the couple's big day.

The videos showed Hlophe and Bhengu's smiling faces as they celebrated their union with loved ones, with the comedian receiving a tray of food from his new bride, who knelt to serve him.

Felix Hlophe allegedly paid lobola for his once-ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu. Images: felixhlophe, mabhengu_omuhle

Source: Instagram

Already married with six children, Hlophe has taken on the responsibility of building a blended and loving family despite the complexities thereof.

Bhengu, who is a mother of two boys, featured on the comedian's reality show, Life with Felix Hlophe, which chronicled their tumultuous relationship.

She had ended their romance just before he could pay lobola for her, describing the polygamous setting as "toxic" and revealing several instances of drama and conflict that forced her to remove herself from the relationship to focus on her kids.

However, it appears that all is well that ends well, as the Hlophes officially start their new lives together as one big happy family.

Watch the footage from Felix Hlophe and Ayanda Bhengu's lobola ceremony below.

Social media reacts to Felix Hlophe's new marriage

The criticism surrounding the couple's relationship only intensified as the online community shared their thoughts on their marriage.

Many social media users revisited Ayanda’s past clashes with Felix Hlophe’s first wife, Tracy, and criticised the comedian for his failure to protect her. Despite issuing a public apology to Tracy, not everyone could find it in their hearts to forgive Ayanda.

MahlatjieTalane said:

"The next season of Life with Felix will be very interesting."

khuthiim wrote:

"Felix doesn’t even have the emotional intelligence for this. Also, didn’t she call Tracy a witch and fuelled a rumour that her lastborn is not Felix’s?"

dira12jay pitied Tracy:

"You wake up one day, and the love of your life has married the love of his life."

Online users criticised Felix Hlophe for allegedly marrying the woman who disrespected his first wife. Image: felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

GirlNamedFriday criticised Felix Hlophe:

"Marrying the woman who called your wife a witch is a choice."

Setty_Kekana wrote:

"Men are weird. He married the very same woman who called his wife all sorts of names."

Zulu_Loveletter added:

"Truly, loving men is a humiliation ritual. Poor Tracy."

Old Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest video resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest in their heydays, at the beginning of their relationship.

The video captured a special moment between the couple that was once fawned over by fans but was later ridiculed by critics 10 years after their breakup.

Source: Briefly News