"I Just Lost a Woman I Wanted to Marry": Felix Hlope On Heartbreak After Ayanda Dumped Him
- Ayanda Bhengu went on Instagram and made some shocking claims regarding her relationship with Felix Hlope
- Bhengu said she wanted to put her kids first and not enter a toxic polygamous marriage with Felix
- Just recently, Felix broke his silence and stated that he is not in a good space but he would be fine after getting dumped by Ayanda
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Felix Hlope speaks out after getting dumped
Media star Felix Hlope's relationship woes made headlines after his what would have been second wife, Ayanda Bhengu, went on an expose about her relationship.
Earlier this year, Felix said he had organised lobola plans for the Bhengu family and that his wife Tracy was accepting of Ayanda. However, things took a turn as trust and alleged toxicity ruined their relationship.
In an audio clip shared by celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Felix said he is not doing too well.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"I am not good. I just lost a woman I wanted to marry. You think I will be normal? I won't be normal. But it will pass," he said.
Felix assures wife Tracy he always loved her
The radio personality said he never stopped loving his wife, Tracy, and that he never had intentions of stopping.
"I still have a good woman at home that I love, that I never stopped loving. I never had an intention of stopping to love her," Felix said.
Screenshots between Felix and Ayanda surface
Ayanda Bhengu went on a rant, exposing what she believes is a toxic marriage between Felix and his wife, Tracy.
On her Instagram stories, Ayanda asked Felix to leave her alone.
"When you see Felix Hlope, please tell him ahlukane nami bakithi [to leave me alone.] I've honestly had it and trying to stay sane for the sake of my kids because I'm all they have.
"If they want to live their toxic life with his wife, they must not include me in their drama. I have had enough, and it is enough. I gave the car back but now I do not know what they want from me. At this point. Also, tell him not to come to my workplace because I will call security for him."
6 years of marital bliss for Tracy and Felix
Briefly News previously reported that Tracy and Felix Hlophe celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. The two walked down the aisle in 2018, and they had renewed their vows.
Mzansi wished them well in their marriage despite the drama behind the scenes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za