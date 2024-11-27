Ayanda Bhengu went on Instagram and made some shocking claims regarding her relationship with Felix Hlope

Bhengu said she wanted to put her kids first and not enter a toxic polygamous marriage with Felix

Just recently, Felix broke his silence and stated that he is not in a good space but he would be fine after getting dumped by Ayanda

Felix Hlope was left heartbroken after Ayanda dumped him. Image: @mabhengu_omuhle, @felixhlope

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlope speaks out after getting dumped

Media star Felix Hlope's relationship woes made headlines after his what would have been second wife, Ayanda Bhengu, went on an expose about her relationship.

Earlier this year, Felix said he had organised lobola plans for the Bhengu family and that his wife Tracy was accepting of Ayanda. However, things took a turn as trust and alleged toxicity ruined their relationship.

In an audio clip shared by celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Felix said he is not doing too well.

"I am not good. I just lost a woman I wanted to marry. You think I will be normal? I won't be normal. But it will pass," he said.

Felix assures wife Tracy he always loved her

The radio personality said he never stopped loving his wife, Tracy, and that he never had intentions of stopping.

"I still have a good woman at home that I love, that I never stopped loving. I never had an intention of stopping to love her," Felix said.

Screenshots between Felix and Ayanda surface

Ayanda Bhengu went on a rant, exposing what she believes is a toxic marriage between Felix and his wife, Tracy.

On her Instagram stories, Ayanda asked Felix to leave her alone.

"When you see Felix Hlope, please tell him ahlukane nami bakithi [to leave me alone.] I've honestly had it and trying to stay sane for the sake of my kids because I'm all they have.

"If they want to live their toxic life with his wife, they must not include me in their drama. I have had enough, and it is enough. I gave the car back but now I do not know what they want from me. At this point. Also, tell him not to come to my workplace because I will call security for him."

6 years of marital bliss for Tracy and Felix

Briefly News previously reported that Tracy and Felix Hlophe celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. The two walked down the aisle in 2018, and they had renewed their vows.

Mzansi wished them well in their marriage despite the drama behind the scenes.

Source: Briefly News