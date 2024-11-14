Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe is officially off the market as he said "I Do" to his wifey Tracy Hlophe

The comedian and MC had a very private Umembeso and Mkhehlo, which is a traditional wedding ceremony

The pictures of the decorations of their private ceremony were shared on Facebook by the comedian

Felix and Tracy Hlophe held a private wedding ceremony. Image: @felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

The KZN-based power couple Felix Hlophe and Tracy Smith-Hlophe are back in the spotlight after their marital problems.

Felix Hlophe says 'I Do' to his wife Tracy

One thing about Mzansi celebrities is that they know how to hide some very private information about their personal lives, and the Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe is one of them.

Recently, the comedian tied the knot with his wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, earlier as they hosted a private Umembeso and Mkhehlo, a traditional wedding ceremony in Clealand, Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a source close to Felix confirmed that the wedding did take place and that they had to keep all the wedding details a hush-hush between the families.

He said:

"Felix kept every detail of the wedding hush-hush. A lot of his close friends weren't in attendance. On the radio, he even made jokes about getting married prior to the date."

Another source also revealed that Hlophe had changed his tune about having a polygamous marriage after he made headlines on social media about it.

The source said:

"Felix has halted attempts to get into a polygamy arrangement as the thought of having a second wife in his household didn't sit well with Tracy. The wedding was private as he didn't want to bring attention to his household again since the polygamy attempts really put his relationship with his wife in jeopardy."

Felix had the pictures shared on his Facebook page.

See them below:

Musa Mseleku shares throwback picture of him and second wife, Mayeni

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku went down memory lane when he posted several throwback pictures of his wedding with his second wife, Mayeni Mseleku.

Fans and followers of the reality TV star flooded the comment section with complimentary messages about the couple's romance. Musa Mseleku is a husband to three other women: MaNgwabe Mseleku, MaKhumalo Mseleku, and his first wife, MaCele Mseleku.

Source: Briefly News