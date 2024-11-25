Tracy and Felix Hlophe exchanged their vows six years ago, marking their union in 2018

The astute comedian and his wife share two kids, and from their adorable family posts on social media, they seem like the ideal family

Their beloved fans are always there to cheer them on; they wished them many more years of matrimony

Felix and Tracy Hlophe are marking their sixth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 2018 at a stunning venue in Durban. The couple, who met in Pietermaritzburg, are proud parents to two children, Amile Hlophe and Liza Hlophe.

Tracy and Felix Hlophe mark six years of marital bliss.

Source: Facebook

Six years of matrimony

Felix shared a passionate anniversary message for his wife on Facebook. They also swapped gifts: Felix got an expensive bottle of Jameson whisky, and Tracy received three perfumes along with a beautiful bouquet of roses.

"To my darling wife Tracy: On this day six years ago, after having met you for two years, I said I do. Today, I say it again. I will keep doing it until my last breath. It hasn’t been easy, but here we are. We are blessed beyond what we prayed for. We are not perfect, but we have each other. I love you dearly. Let’s grow old together. Always and Forever."

The Hlophes have an amazing and dedicated fan base. Their supporters filled the comments section with tons of uplifting messages.

@ZuziwePearlMlitwaDube wrote:

"A very happy anniversary, boThumbeza kaMyeni. May God always protect your union and keep you guys strong."

@Nokwethemba Muntu Zwane added:

"Happy anniversary to the Hlophes. Indeed, marriage is a tough journey, and we have to put the Almighty ahead of everything else because we go through different experiences and hardships. But at the end of it all, it's how you rise above those situations that matter the most."

@AyandaMthiyane commented:

"Congratulations, Bo Thumbeza, and Thank you for being real about your journey. May God bless you even further and bring you more joy."

Trials and tribulations

This year, the Hlophe's weathered a nasty scandal. It was reported that their marriage will now be a polygamous one. This comes after Felix publicly confirmed the news.

Those plans seem to have shifted, even though Tracy Hlophe also backed up the news at some point. In his anniversary message, Felix wrote that while they have their flaws, they’re grateful to have each other.

"Marriage is a series of missteps, mishaps, poor decisions, and constant forgiveness. We take learnings and lessons. But all in all, if you separate, explore, and realise that you’re meant for each other. You take people into your family, and they become privy to your worst selves, kanye namahlazo asekhaya. Konke ngoba naye ungiwasekhaya. If, at any point, they decide to divulge them, then you only have yourselves to hold onto each other and soldier forward. We are but human beings. We will only take in all the heat because, after all, awethu lamahlazo. Kodwa, we will try to be better for our family and us. To all our followers, know we will hold the fort, stay close, and not fight back. We are good people. And we will always stay good. Faults and all. Today, we celebrate 6 years. To many more."

During their anniversary parade, Felix, who's also a sharp-witted comedian, hinted at his upcoming show, Life with Felix, which will premiere on Mzansi Magic. He didn't divulge too many details about the show therefore it remains a mystery what the premise of the show is about.

Felix Hlophe says 'I Do' to his wife Tracy

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that the KZN-based power couple Felix Hlophe and Tracy Smith-Hlophe are back in the spotlight after their marital problems.

Recently, the comedian tied the knot with his wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, earlier as they hosted a private Umembeso and Umkhehlo, a traditional wedding ceremony in Clealand, Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

