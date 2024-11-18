The Mthombenis are taking their time with having kids since they're loving their 38 months of being married

The famous duo loves hanging out together, sharing their passion for discovering and travelling around the world

Fans have praised them for openly loving each other and taking their time with having kids rather than following societal expectations

Dr. Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni mark 38 months of their amazing marriage. They tied the knot in 2021 and have been shining examples of love and hope ever since.

The Mthombenis celebrate 38 months of love and commitment without the pressure of starting a family. Image: Supplied

The Mthombenis are easing themselves into marriage

Today marks 38 months since they got married. During these three years, they've had a ton of people asking when they're planning to start a family. The Mthombenis are considering having kids in the future. They’re loving their life as a couple, travelling the world and soaking up their time together.

They’re not in a hurry to become parents just yet, but Dr. Musa did refer to his wife as the "future mother of my incredible and talented kids," hinting that the idea of starting a family is on their minds. He also expressed his gratitude for his wife's love and commitment.

Dr. Musa took to his Instagram to satisfy everyone's curiosity with a quick answer.

Fans wished them a long life together

The comment section was filled with sweet messages for the Mthombenis as they mark 38 months of love and friendship.

@they_call_her_tifannny wrote:

"Absolutely love how you keep teaching that planned parenting is okay. We don’t have to have babies because we just got married."

@wangam commented:

I love how you boldly and loudly love her; she is so beautiful."

@ms_davids added:

"Indoda must have a beautiful girl. Dr Musa made sure he followed the brief to a T."

@blvxk_smurffte added:

"To be loved is to have lived."

