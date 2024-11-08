DJ Sabby and Lindelane Mtshali are celebrating three years of pure marital bliss

The Metro FM couple enjoyed seven years of dating before deciding to spend their lives together

Fans and industry mates rushed to the comment section and wished them many more years in marriage

DJ Sabby and his wife, Lindelane Mtshali, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple held their Umembeso traditional wedding in Soweto.

DJ Sabby and Lindi Mtshali are also parents to their two children, Orifha Mtshali and Yenakayise Mtshali. Image: @lindi_mtshali

This part of the ceremony is when the bride's family officially welcomes the groom and his family into theirs. A white wedding could still be on the cards, as they once shared that they also wanted one.

The Metro FM lovebirds have two children: a son, Orifha Nkosingiphile Mtshali, and a daughter, Yenakayise Lunele Mtshali.

DJ Sabby takes the plunge

Before becoming the Mtshalis, Sabby and Lindi, as they are commonly known, were together for seven years before deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. DJ Sabby, whose real name is Sabelo Mtshali, curated a cute and cosy wedding proposal in the couple's backyard.

Taking to Instagram, Lindi posted a series of their traditional wedding pictures and captioned them:

"07/11/21, Happy anniversary to the man of my dreams."

DJ Sabby embellished his wife's comments section with his anniversary message. Aww sweet!

''My Gods and chosen ancestors in this lifetime truly must have me as their favourite to have won a heart like yours. I choose you today and every other day. Happy Anniversary Pentshisi lam 😚😍''

The Mtshalis are an inspiration

It wasn't long before Lindi's followers wished the couple a blissful life together. Their comments were lovely and sweet.

@lootlove2 wrote:

''Aaaaaw! Happy Anniversary 🥳🥂''

@cookingwithchanel_sa added:

''Happy anniversary hun❤️ here is to many more precious years of love ❤️''

@slaying.goliath commented:

''The Best Husband 👏''

@thabilestella stated:

''Happy anniversary to you guys, cheers to many more happy years together ❤️🎉🎊🥳''

