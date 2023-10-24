Innocent Sadiki has shared a cute throwback video montage of her wedding day 13 years ago

The Skeem Saam actress and her husband got married in 2010 and are still going strong, she told Briefly News that love is the foundation of their union

Her followers were left inspired after she shared the cute video, and they collectively sent her loving messages

Innocent Sadiki shared that she was 22 years old when she married her then 27-year-old hubby. Image: @innosadiki

Innocent Sadiki took to TikTok and shared a sweet video montage from her wedding day 13 years ago.

Inno and hubby mark 13 years in their marriage

The actress and ordained pastor marked 13 years with her husband Phindulo. They got married in their 20s in 2010.

In her caption, Sadiki said she was 22 years old, and her husband was 27.

"22-year-old me and 27-year-old hubby in 2010. Today I’m 35, and he is 40 tomorrow, and we are still going strong."

Continuing her sweet message on her TikTok page, Innocent said she is highly blessed to be married to the love of her life.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life. 13 years married to my lover and best friend."

Innocent shares with Briefly News what keeps their marriage strong

Speaking to Briefly News, Innocent Sadiki shared that love is the foundation of their marriage. Not money or fame seeing how they are in the public eye.

"I’m so grateful for how far we have come. What has kept us together is not money, nor is it fame or pressure, it’s simply love. We haven’t reached our dreams yet, but we have remained consistent with our love. We are best friends, lovers and soulmates."

Sadiki shared her most memorable moments from the ceremony and what makes her chuckle when she thinks about it.

"It has to be my husband’s oversized suite and pink tie. He is very particular with how he wants to look in suits and those pics are just a reminder of how far we have come. We both not fond on pink, and now we have wedding pics with pink all over them. It’s a beautiful memory, but also so funny. I also laugh at how tiny we were. People say we were still hungry. Haha, it’s strange. I miss looking that way and feeling in control of everything."

Mzansi lauds Sadiki and her hubby

Praising the couple for all that they have achieved and continue to achieve, her followers congratulated them and sent heartwarming messages.

refiloe45 joked:

"I think it was a must in 2010 to have pink as a wedding theme."

refilwemakwala's profile picture

"This is Beautiful."

onela_sigobelwan shared:

"Babu Sadiki shares a birthday with my first born. Awwww mtanam shares a day with such a great leader. Happy 13 anniversary my sis. God continue to be the centre of your union. It's beautiful to watch a 13-year marriage as though its still on honey phase years."

millymashile said:

"Happy Anniversary my people, my pastors. I wish you many more years of happiness."

mrslitelu said:

"This is so beautiful Inno. I see God in all these. May he continue to strengthen you and bless you even more to advance His kingdom."

shiluva_boymom said:

I"'m here for the groom’s tie, congratulations Sadiki."

didi laughed:

"Then there 22-year-old me who hasn't even held hands with someone. Y'all look amazing."

Hangwie said:

"Lol is the wedding weave for me, happy anniversary babes."

Lebohang Sehlangu lauded:

"I love the pink tie. You guys have always been cute hlee, Happy 13th-anniversary rents. We appreciate you."

