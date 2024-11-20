Masechaba Mposwa just had her traditional wedding and opened up about what she loves most about her husband, Ntethelelo Mposwa

This marks the media personality's third marriage, but she is determined to make the new marriage work

Some people had negative things to say about Masechaba, but there were also plenty of people sending her good vibes for her marriage

Masechaba Mposwa (formerly Ndlovu) shared a heartfelt post expressing her love for her husband. She also took a moment to share her appreciation for their entire marriage.

Mrs Mposwa is a gone girl

The Mposwas celebrated a unique traditional wedding this past weekend. Masechaba posted some gorgeous photos from the special day, during which she married her husband, Ntethelelo 'Ntethe' Mposwa, an award-winning musician and the proud dad of their son, Lukhanyo Mposwa.

The talented broadcaster shared on her Instagram that one of the things she cherishes most about her husband is how their marriage is rooted in their true selves. She added, "he’s the most incredible man she’s ever met in her entire life."

"One of the many things I love about my husband is that we are just ourselves. I admire your courage, strength, and authenticity. I love how you are who you are—fearless and unapologetic. You are the most incredible man I have ever met in my entire life. Ndiyakuthanda Faku. I am so proud to be your wife."

Congratulatory messages soon came through

Masechaba's Instagram post received lots of love as she continues to celebrate her marriage even though some had negative things to say about her getting married again.

@inga_the_ginger wrote:

'"It’s the fact that you added a little bit of Xhosa. This love Nkosi yam. Congratulations again fam."

@mmabathomoloi commented:

"This is so beautiful, man. I am happy that my brother is in warm and loving hands. I love you both for each other. God has shown his love for both of you. May your union be led and protected by him."

@mbalee888 added:

"Congratulations Ausi. What a beautiful couple! Blessings and infinite happiness to you."

@mm_mmakgolo wrote:

"Sis what exactly did you in your prayers."

