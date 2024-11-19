Businesswoman Nonkayiso Conco, also known as LaConco, marked a year since she became a producer

The former Real Housewives of Durban star spoke about the differences of being behind the scenes and on screen

Mzansi gushed over LaConco and gave her flowers, saying she was destined to be an inspirational public figure

South African media personality LaConco stepped out of her comfort zone and jumped into the producer's seat on a massive production.

LaConco gets real about being in the producer's seat

In a recent Instagram post, LaConco shared her realities of being a producer. It has been a year since she was appointed a producer for a Netflix production.

"It’s been a year and more on a journey of being a producer and an experience of patience, difficult decisions and taking lessons. I want to thank individuals and spaces that have supported my vision, and ONE DAY, the world will get to see the stories I have to tell," she wrote.

The star emphasised the difference between on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

"Being an on-screen talent and executive producing are two significantly different worlds, and I am grateful I have lived in both. I have captured many moments and when the time is right I’ll share the experience with you so that you don’t think I’m lucky, I’ve been working hard and have wept a lot," she laughed.

Of course, it would not be a LaConco post without her quoting a bible verse. In this post, she added Matthew 11:29.

LaConco gets her flowers from fans

People gave the reality TV star her flowers, saying she was destined to be successful in the entertainment space.

her_name_is_thembie shared:

"You have an aura. You were brought to this world for bigger things. You make a lot of women happy. You are God sent."

brendamtambo stated:

"You that girl, I am so proud of you."

zolazeelovin praised:

"Destined for greatness."

fosette89 gushed:

"I am super proud of you, my baby. May God continue to bless the works of your hands ❤️"

nkanyeziyelanga gushed:

"The skin is also skinning. Everything is going great 😍"

_silindilemkhize stated:

"A woman deeply rooted in purpose. To higher heights Mama♥️👏🏽"

joy_dingaan' shared:

"When opportunity meets being prepared (the blood, sweat and tears), great things happen."

katlego_mol said:

"Ohhhh Mama look at God!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️If consistency was a person, it would be YOU!"

vanessatloubatla' lauded:

"You work so hard my friend, I’m so proud and happy for you."

tinah_mnumzana praised:

"Keep shining, sthandwa. May the road rise to meet you and the sunshine on your back."

