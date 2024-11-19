Global site navigation

LaConco Marks a Year Since Being a Producer For a Netflix Show: "Worked Hard and Wept A Lot"
Celebrities

LaConco Marks a Year Since Being a Producer For a Netflix Show: "Worked Hard and Wept A Lot"

by  Jessica Gcaba 3 min read
  • Businesswoman Nonkayiso Conco, also known as LaConco, marked a year since she became a producer
  • The former Real Housewives of Durban star spoke about the differences of being behind the scenes and on screen
  • Mzansi gushed over LaConco and gave her flowers, saying she was destined to be an inspirational public figure

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

South African media personality LaConco stepped out of her comfort zone and jumped into the producer's seat on a massive production.

LaConco marked a year since she was a producer for a Netflix show.
LaConco celebrated being in the producer's seat, lamenting its difficulties and rewards. Image: @_laconco
Source: Instagram

LaConco gets real about being in the producer's seat

In a recent Instagram post, LaConco shared her realities of being a producer. It has been a year since she was appointed a producer for a Netflix production.

"It’s been a year and more on a journey of being a producer and an experience of patience, difficult decisions and taking lessons. I want to thank individuals and spaces that have supported my vision, and ONE DAY, the world will get to see the stories I have to tell," she wrote.

Read also

Nomuzi Mabena stuns on cover of GQ Magazine South Africa, Netizens gush: "An absolute style icon"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star emphasised the difference between on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

"Being an on-screen talent and executive producing are two significantly different worlds, and I am grateful I have lived in both. I have captured many moments and when the time is right I’ll share the experience with you so that you don’t think I’m lucky, I’ve been working hard and have wept a lot," she laughed.

Of course, it would not be a LaConco post without her quoting a bible verse. In this post, she added Matthew 11:29.

LaConco gets her flowers from fans

People gave the reality TV star her flowers, saying she was destined to be successful in the entertainment space.

her_name_is_thembie shared:

"You have an aura. You were brought to this world for bigger things. You make a lot of women happy. You are God sent."

brendamtambo stated:

"You that girl, I am so proud of you."

Read also

“She was right there": Mzansi man tries to locate crush in video, SA reacts with banter

zolazeelovin praised:

"Destined for greatness."

fosette89 gushed:

"I am super proud of you, my baby. May God continue to bless the works of your hands ❤️"

nkanyeziyelanga gushed:

"The skin is also skinning. Everything is going great 😍"

_silindilemkhize stated:

"A woman deeply rooted in purpose. To higher heights Mama♥️👏🏽"

joy_dingaan' shared:

"When opportunity meets being prepared (the blood, sweat and tears), great things happen."

katlego_mol said:

"Ohhhh Mama look at God!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️If consistency was a person, it would be YOU!"

vanessatloubatla' lauded:

"You work so hard my friend, I’m so proud and happy for you."

tinah_mnumzana praised:

"Keep shining, sthandwa. May the road rise to meet you and the sunshine on your back."

LaConco celebrates her birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco celebrated her 33rd birthday by sharing a few stunning photos.

Her age, however, stunned netizens on X, with people suggesting that she might be older.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: