Businesswoman Nonkayiso Conco, also known as LaConco, celebrated her 33rd birthday

The former Real Housewives of Durban star shared a few stunning photos where she oozed beauty and elegance

The entrepreneur's age, however, stunned social media users, with people suggesting that she might be older

Durban businesswoman Nonkayiso 'LaConco' Conco was in an appreciative mood when she celebrated her 33rd birthday this week.

LaConco celebrates birthday

The ex former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco shared a few gorgeous pictures to mark her birthday.

In the pictures, LaConco oozed beauty and elegance in her Eyami Lifestyle dresses. In her message, LaConco said a prayer to God and added a bible quote saying:

"Psalm 139:14 - Celebrating the gift of life that God has given me. May this year be a year filled with great blessings.

Thank you God for giving me the courage and respect to fight for a better life. God, please shield me always and forever under your wings and do not allow my courage to die. May my soul be nourished by you. May humility, respect and love never leave me, Amen."

Mzansi shocked by LaConco's age

Not everyone was accepting that LaConco was in her early 30s. The entrepreneur was likened to being older, but others assumed she would be younger.

@yemyem_07 stated:

"She should keep the hairstyle, please."

@Mveloh_Shangase gushed:

"This lady is gorgeous bafethu❤️"

@VuyelwaDeSousa expressed:

"She’s actually 29 if not 30."

@TheeRealJayQ stated:

"This is the candidate for Young Rich and African... She has 2 years to Film."

@KaraboKbmagsasked:

"Is she not 29?"

@AfrikanChefZA expressed:

"Shocking."

@NathiMahlaba expressed shock:

"Mos me & her are same age group, bathong?"

@SiphexMbatha said:

"She’s only 33? 😩 She is very brave."

@Ay_Cole stated:

"I am older than her by four years."

LaConco and Jacob Zuma spark rekindled rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Laconco and former President Jacob Zuma were alleged to have rekindled their relationship.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of them laughing and sharing jokes together. SA was convinced they might have gotten back together, while others shared opposing opinions.

