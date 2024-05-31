Former ‘RHOD’ Star LaConco Flaunts Her Curves in Stunning Green Dress, Fans React: “Yass, Mrs MK”
- Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco flaunted her hourglass figure in a viral social media post
- LaConco, known for her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, stunned in a green dress, capturing social media attention
- Fans praised the former The Real Housewives of Durban star's look with comments highlighting her curves and beauty
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Reality television star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco is the star she thinks she is. The star recently flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a social media post.
LaConco's hot pictures goes viral online
Shuu! LaConco knows how to get the streets buzzing. The media personality who made headlines after detailing her relationship with her baby daddy, former President Jacob Zuma, shared a saucy picture on her page.
Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner posted a picture looking like a million bucks. She flaunted her curves in a lovely green dress. The post's caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"There's a certain comprehension level you must have to understand who she is. Ungamubuki, ungamulaleli lo ujahile."
Mzansi can't get enough of LaConco's stunning look
Social media users loved everything about LaConco's look. From the dress' design to the colour.
dawnthandeka_king wrote:
"Yeyyyyiii, wamuhle Mnge"
sli_ndlangisa said:
"Into esiyenzele ubabo’mtanakho la eNatal sis . Looking fly❤️"
maka_nation__aurasalts commented:
"Mrs MK "
@melanyviljoen wrote:
"The curves guys indlovukazi yobuhle !!"
@makandimsnonkazi said:
"Mama wesizwe sa Kwa Zuma Natal♥️"
@iam_nontobeko_nene wrote:
"Umuntu owakhetha uBaby dad engajahile uyambona nje❤️❤️"
@n.o.k.w.a.n.d.a_lornz added:
"I'm Nokwanda from Kwazuma-Natal. Mama wesizwe you're loved."
@noxnokuthula wrote:
"Mawethu akasemhle sama MK we love u a lot "
LaConco opens up about her surgeries and shares pics as proof
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that LaConco had a few things to get off her chest recently. The star shocked her fans and followers when she shared private details about her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma and her life.
There have been several rumours about former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco going under the knife to get her perfect hourglass figure. The star has been mum about the allegations, but she finally decided to let Mzansi in on her secrets.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.