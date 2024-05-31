Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco flaunted her hourglass figure in a viral social media post

LaConco, known for her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, stunned in a green dress, capturing social media attention

Fans praised the former The Real Housewives of Durban star's look with comments highlighting her curves and beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reality television star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco is the star she thinks she is. The star recently flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a social media post.

LaConco shared a stunning picture on social media. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco's hot pictures goes viral online

Shuu! LaConco knows how to get the streets buzzing. The media personality who made headlines after detailing her relationship with her baby daddy, former President Jacob Zuma, shared a saucy picture on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner posted a picture looking like a million bucks. She flaunted her curves in a lovely green dress. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There's a certain comprehension level you must have to understand who she is. Ungamubuki, ungamulaleli lo ujahile."

Mzansi can't get enough of LaConco's stunning look

Social media users loved everything about LaConco's look. From the dress' design to the colour.

dawnthandeka_king wrote:

"Yeyyyyiii, wamuhle Mnge"

sli_ndlangisa said:

"Into esiyenzele ubabo’mtanakho la eNatal sis . Looking fly❤️"

maka_nation__aurasalts commented:

"Mrs MK "

@melanyviljoen wrote:

"The curves guys indlovukazi yobuhle !!"

@makandimsnonkazi said:

"Mama wesizwe sa Kwa Zuma Natal♥️"

@iam_nontobeko_nene wrote:

"Umuntu owakhetha uBaby dad engajahile uyambona nje❤️❤️"

@n.o.k.w.a.n.d.a_lornz added:

"I'm Nokwanda from Kwazuma-Natal. Mama wesizwe you're loved."

@noxnokuthula wrote:

"Mawethu akasemhle sama MK we love u a lot "

LaConco opens up about her surgeries and shares pics as proof

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that LaConco had a few things to get off her chest recently. The star shocked her fans and followers when she shared private details about her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma and her life.

There have been several rumours about former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco going under the knife to get her perfect hourglass figure. The star has been mum about the allegations, but she finally decided to let Mzansi in on her secrets.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News