Durban reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco was invited to S3's breakfast talk show Expresso

While there, LaConco sang Mawhoo's hit Amapiano song Ngilimele on the show and put her vocal chords to the test

LaConco is known as a reality TV star and businesswoman, so this side of her was something new to her followers

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco recently put her vocal cords to the test and attempted to sing a popular Amapiano tune. The star gained popularity when she was part of The Real Housewives Of Durban.

LaConco went on ‘Expresso' and sang the hit song ‘Ngilimele’. Image: @_laconco

LaConco sings on live TV

Media personality LaConco was on S3's breakfast talk show Expresso recently. She performed the chart-topping song Ngilimele by Amapiano artist Mawhoo.

The video clip was shared by controversial blogger @MusaKhawula. Watch it below:

Mzansi astonished by LaConco's singing voice

The TV star made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is also a businesswoman who rarely shows off her other talents.

Netizens reacted to the video, saying they never thought LaConco had it in her.

@APinkStarBurstt said:

"There is something about this lady. I like it."

@IG_Jay_Khath joked:

"Phakama Premier Phakama."

@Nsikoe gushed:

"The multi talented First Lady."

@kumakanisam reacted:

"Not in a bad way, but she must just stop."

@BanksGalorre asked:

"What’s going on with this women?"

@mhlangathobeka1 joked:

"Is the Lipsync Mzansi now...she killed it?"

@Nomie_fied said:

"Lmao why would she go on a show to cover someone else’s song?"

@SiirrBarnes asked:

"People are saying, why didn’t they get Mawhoo?"

@BOITUMELOk lauded:

"I think she killed it. She's good."

@Huma_Ofentse said:

"I went to a wedding last year where she was doing work for our perfect wedding! Cameras don't do this woman justice, LaConco is gorgeous, quiet friendly too."

LaConco shades Nonku on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

According to a previous report from Briefly News, now that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has premiered on Showmax, Mzansi cannot get enough of the ladies, and so they trend on social media.

Co-stars Nonku Williams and Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco started things off on the wrong foot. LaConco amused fans when she shaded Nonku Williams by mentioning her ex-partner Dumisani Ndlazi, who she nicknamed Rough Diamond.

