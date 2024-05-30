The controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai has made it known on social media that she wants to relocate

The activist shared on her Twitter (X) page that she wants to move to KZN after the election results came out

Many of her fans and followers agreed with her relocating KZN, and others even wanted to tag along with her

We all know that when it comes to Ntsiki Mazwai, she always speaks her mind and doesn’t hold back. The activist recently shared that she wants to change her life.

Ntsiki Mazwai wants to relocate to KZN

Thandiswa Mazwai's younger sister Nonstikelelo made headlines again after she told the public that she didn't want to see President Cyril Ramaphosa run for another term.

Recently, the activist who threw shade at the Grammy Award winner Tyla made it clear on social media that she wants to relocate to KZN after the provincial election results were released. The star shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"I am moving to KZN…"

See the tweet below:

Netizens agree with her

Shortly after Ntsiki shared the tweet about her considering relocating, many social media users agreed, and others shared that they'd join her. See some of the comments below:

@VimleshRajbansi questioned:

"Why not the United States of the Western Cape?"

@ZA_ERIMAS said:

"All I can say is I respect the KZN people. They really want change."

@Vulindlela_Gazu wrote:

"When are we relocating? NdiReady sana."

@Dandoer1 responded:

"Come thina we stand for each other."

@tymlescouture commented:

"Woza sisi - you’re welcomed here."

@Gufefe_Nuz mentioned:

"Woza sisi umhlaba ukhona."

Ntsiki slams Julius Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai refrained from mincing her words when she described what she thinks about Julius Malema.

She labelled the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a bully when asked to relay her opinion about him. Mazwai also frowned at people who compared her to the politician and said they were mad even to think that.

