It's that time of the year again when South Africans post pictures of their staff parties online to show off their employers' generosity.

The year-end functions always cheer up internet users as the employees finally get celebrated by their bosses.

Lady shares luxurious year-end function on TikTok

The year is coming to an end, and most companies are looking forward to closing down to uninterruptedly enjoy the festive season with their family and friends. At this time of year, employees usually get celebrated by their bosses for all the work they've put into the company's growth.

A lady on TikTok posted a throwback from last year when her employers planned a lovely year-end trip for them. The team was surprised with a stay at Sun City Resort.

The endless bottles of bubbly liquor made their road trip to the destination much more exciting. The team created good memories by the pool and had great conversations over lekker meals.

Mzansi reacts to lady's luxurious year-end function

Social media users were stunned by the clip and commented:

@Vutlhari Chauke announced:

"I just realised I'm the best boss. I'm taking my employees on an MSC to a Portuguese island on 6th December."

@nompumelelomakhan8 sighed!

"Our year-end function is virtual."

@XquisiteLynn💕💕💕 said:

"We once travelled to Fourways only to find the boss gone because we were five minutes late."

@Masego_ explained:

"I started a new job this year. I also found out that we don't close, and we don't have a year-end function. It's just work all the time. Cry with me."

@_CHAKZEN commented:

"We once had our year-end function at the parking lot."

@cebilebuthelezi wrote:

"My last year-end function was at Sandton food court. We ate burgers. We were given R150 each. I was so disappointed by the fact that we came all the way for burgers in Sandton."

