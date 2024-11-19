A father stood on business as he left all of his responsibilities to attend to his daughter's needs

The chap prepared a holistic study plan where he turned the TV into a smart board to get his teaching across to the learner

Social media users were melted by the lovely gesture and shared messages in a thread of over 2.2K comments

A number of South African children grow up without a father figure to look up to in their household.

Mzansi was melted after a dad planned a study session for his daughter. Image: @busiswa_budubam

Source: TikTok

Many factors cause the absence of such masculine energy, but the most popular one is the dad running away from raising their offspring.

Father studies with daughter for exam

A Clinical Psychologist once shared with Briefly News the challenges faced by children who grow up without fathers or without a father figure in the household. A South African woman also voiced out that she looked for love and comfort in older men after her father's sudden departure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A present father made sure to ditch his personal plans to make time for his daughter's studies. The chap was fully invested in his child's education and turned the living into a classroom.

The pair shared a wholesome session that melted Mzansi's heart.

Watch the video below:

SA stunned by dad studying with daughter on TikTok

Social media users were melted by the study session and commented:

@Sos_Lankie commented:

"I'm only realising now that I could have been a doctor; it's just that my dad didn't have this big TV to show me sums."

@Mafungwase explained:

"You need to choose wisely the kind of man you're going to bear children for."

@Thabiso Sithole trolled:

"If ever my kids decide to choose maths or science, I'm willing to wake up and drive them extra early to school so that they can copy from their friends."

@Vanny_Nessa said:

"People, you must choose your husbands wisely. Look at God."

@CwaitaMqhayisa wrote:

"Daddy should be a maths tutor."

@TseboMotsa- The Accounting Guy promised:

"I'm gonna be this kind of dad to my future children."

@Nelly_Nelz2 cried:

"Oh, how I wish our parents were like this. They would not shout at us to study, occupy us with home chores when it was exam time, and threaten us with failing."

Matric learner fires shots at government for being lazy

Briefly News also reported that a matric learner reviewed one of their final exam papers and called out the government for their incompetence. The young one was disappointed by the lack of innovation and creativity put into the tests as they resembled previous papers.

Social media users agreed with the pupil and shared their concerns in a thread of 272 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News