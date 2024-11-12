“I Will Never Pay”: Lady Shares How Much She Spent on Her Luxurious Bali Trip, SA Reacts
- A South African woman stunned many with her stunning getaway and plugged Mzansi with the total cost
- She travelled to the island of Bali and took stunning pictures that enticed many to save up for the trip
- Social media users were stunned by the amount of money the lady spent on her entire trip
More and more South Africans are starting to appreciate the luxury of travelling the world and experiencing beautiful places.
A lady shared her stunning Bali experience and enticed many to save up for a chance to visit the island.
SA stunned by price of trip to Bali
The island of Bali in Indonesia is known for its rich cultural heritage and mesmerising picturesque views. It has become one of the most loved holiday destinations, and many celebrities have shared their stunning experiences there.
A lady from South Africa enticed many to start saving for a trip to the raved about the province with her beautiful photos that she shared online. She made things easier for those who were eager to budget for a trip by sharing the overall cost of her trip:
- Flights - R17K
- Accommodation - R13K for 8 nights
- Visa on arrival- R600
- Food and drinks - R3K
- Activities - R6.5K
- Transport around Bali - R700
- Total - R40 800
The lady explained:
“The costs can go down if you opt for three-star accommodation and don’t do as many activities as we did.”
See the post below:
Mzansi reacts to cost of Bali trip
Social media users were stunned by the cost of the trip and commented:
@Tlamelo Letsholo shared:
“I stopped scrolling at flights.”
@Ayesha Jafta💗said:
“I will never pay more than R25 000 in total; arrange your own things; it’s so easy,”
@saziluzuko commented:
“You could have at least taken me with you.”
@Barend Van biljon explained:
“This is ridiculous. Accommodation can be halved if you sleep in hostels; some go for R78 per night.”
@Noma121119 said:
“Cheap, thank you. I should consider it. I thought it was too expensive; I was scared.”
@Sharon Mohlabe commented:
“Not bad; thank you for sharing, sisi.”
