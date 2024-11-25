Radio personality Felox Hlope's girlfriend AyandasBhengu made explosive allegations regarding their relationship

This is amid his and Tracy Hlope's sixth wedding anniversary, which was on Sunday

Bhengu said she wants out of their lobola plans as she chooses to prioritise her children and not enter a toxic polygamous marriage

Felix Hlope's girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, cancelled their upcoming lobola negotiations amid tension in their relationship. Image: @felixhlope, @mabhengu_omuhle

Source: Instagram

Ayanda dumps Felix Hlope, makes abuse allegations

Just a few days after Felix Hlope and his wife, Tracy Hlope, said their I do's, his "would have been second wife", Ayanda Bhengu, exposed their toxic relationship.

On her Instagram stories, Ayanda sent a message to Felix asking him to leave her alone. She alluded to Felix's marriage with Tracy being toxic.

"When you see Felix Hlope, please tell him alkane nami bakithi [to leave me alone.] I've honestly had it and trying to stay sane for the sake of my kids because I'm all they have.

"If they want to live their toxic life with his wife, they must not include me in their drama. I have had enough, and it is enough. I gave the car back but now I do not know what they want from me. At this point. Also, tell him not to come to my workplace because I will call security for him."

Responding to the message, Felix said the message was received. Musa Khawula shared the screenshot on X.

Ayanda Bhengu airs Felix Hlope's dirty laundry via screenshots

In a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Ayanda and Felix Hlope, she revealed that she wanted out of the marriage arrangements.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Felix planned on taking on a second wife and that lobola arrangements were in place. However, drama within the relationship caused Ayanda to step away from the marriage as she chose peace.

At the beginning of the conversation, Felix complained about not being able to reach Ayanda, who explained that her phone was on silent and that she was at work.

After a constant back-and-forth, Ayanda Bhengu told Felix their relationship was not working out for her. As hurt as Felix was, he accepted her decision.

"I don't think you're a bad person. I just feel that this relationship has drained you so much and you have no love to give anymore. I recognise my part in it. I hope you recognise your part in it too. Too much involvement of your mother and ill-advice she gave," Felix allegedly told Ayanda.

In another message he said, "I hope whoever lives you also has a kind heart and a kind consideration for your kids too. I'll always be that weak and foolish guy who just wanted to start a family with you. That's all I ever wanted. Just to marry you and love you for the rest of your life. Perhaps it's foolish and weak. But I'm choosing to see all the signs."

Read the conversation between Ayanda and Felix below, as posted by @GodGuluva on X:

Mzansi reacts to the drama in Felix's marriage and relationship

People had varying opinions about this drama behind the scenes.

@Piru4l laughed:

"When a hun gives you back the car without you taking it from her, just know kuphelile."

@missyLP said:

"Isithembu is not practical in this generation. It's very much easy to ‘find out’ unlike in the past when women in Isithembu used to cheat and even have kids from outside and still take the secret to the grave!"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga shared:

"Once she says "My peace and sanity come first" just forget and know that this person is done with you."

Tracy and Felix celebrate 6 years of marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tracy and Felix Hlophe wedded in 2018, and they recently renewed them

They celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary, and Mzansi wished them well in their marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News