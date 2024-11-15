Pretoria Woman Divorces Twice, Plans to Wed Again in December 2024, SA Reacts: "Teach Me Your Ways"
- A lady caused a huge buzz on the internet after she confessed to being divorced twice in a video that went viral online
- The hun revealed that she plans on getting married for the third time this coming December and shared why her previous marriage ended
- Social media users reacted to the hun's story, flooding the comments section with inquiries, and some expressed their thoughts
One young woman in Pretoria got candid about her life, and she took to social media to narrate her story.
Woman divorces twice plans, to wed again in Dec 2024
The hun, who goes by the handle @crucial75, shared with her viewers that she was married twice, first in 2016 and divorced in 2019. But that didn’t stop her. Hoping for a happy ending, she went on to get married again in 2021, only to divorce in 2023.
When questioned about why her marriages ended, @crucial75 responded in the comments, saying:
"It happened that I chose the wrong people. They were not loyal, and I’m not forgiving."
Despite two failed marriages with alleged allegations of cheating, @crucial75 is still hopeful in love, as she announced plans to marry for the third time this December.
Take a look at the video.
Netizens react to woman's divorces story
The online community responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.
Porc21 said:
"Wena you believe in marriage, nothing will stop you."
Funo added:
"You are lucky indeed marriage wants to see you married no matter what."
Jordanie wrote:
"You are getting married for the third time and I never had even one fiancé, this life has no balance."
Veefacts expressed:
It means you have light. Someone somewhere is trying to deem it, but God is not having it. Enjoy it, gal, and it can also show that you love yourself . You move. You don't play."
Blessedkid48 commented:
"Teach me your ways."
User was shocked:
"Are you serious? You have luck getting married, so what really happens after Sisi?"
