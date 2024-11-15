A lady caused a huge buzz on the internet after she confessed to being divorced twice in a video that went viral online

The hun revealed that she plans on getting married for the third time this coming December and shared why her previous marriage ended

Social media users reacted to the hun's story, flooding the comments section with inquiries, and some expressed their thoughts

One young woman in Pretoria got candid about her life, and she took to social media to narrate her story.

A lady revealed how she got divorced twice and planned to marry in December. Image: @crucial75

Woman divorces twice plans, to wed again in Dec 2024

The hun, who goes by the handle @crucial75, shared with her viewers that she was married twice, first in 2016 and divorced in 2019. But that didn’t stop her. Hoping for a happy ending, she went on to get married again in 2021, only to divorce in 2023.

When questioned about why her marriages ended, @crucial75 responded in the comments, saying:

"It happened that I chose the wrong people. They were not loyal, and I’m not forgiving."

Despite two failed marriages with alleged allegations of cheating, @crucial75 is still hopeful in love, as she announced plans to marry for the third time this December.

Take a look at the video.

Netizens react to woman's divorces story

The online community responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Porc21 said:

"Wena you believe in marriage, nothing will stop you."

Funo added:

"You are lucky indeed marriage wants to see you married no matter what."

Jordanie wrote:

"You are getting married for the third time and I never had even one fiancé, this life has no balance."

Veefacts expressed:

It means you have light. Someone somewhere is trying to deem it, but God is not having it. Enjoy it, gal, and it can also show that you love yourself . You move. You don't play."

Blessedkid48 commented:

"Teach me your ways."

User was shocked:

"Are you serious? You have luck getting married, so what really happens after Sisi?"

Women share dramatic acts in their marriages

Briefly News previously reported that a wife opened a platform for other wives to speak about the dramatic things they have done in their marriages.

TikTok user @mrs.khoabane thought of a day when she had a fight with her hubby and decided to pack her things and go sleep at a friend's place. She thought that her hubby would be all up in arms and follow her, but he didn't.

