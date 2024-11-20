One lady left peeps stunned as she shared her devastating story of falling victim to a travel scam

The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments on TikTok

People reacted to the footage as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman in Mzansi caused a massive buzz online after sharing her unfortunate experience of allegedly being scammed by a travel agency.

A lady shared her heartbreaking story of being scammed of R22k by an agency for a Zanzibar trip. Image: @trust1988.

Source: TikTok

Woman scammed of R22k by travel agency for Zanzibar

The woman, who had booked a trip to Zanzibar, took to her TikTok account @trust1988, where she revealed in the video that she was allegedly defrauded of R22k by the agency she trusted.

@trust1988 went on to explain how she paid the hefty sum for an all-inclusive package that promised a dream vacation for her birthday in 2021. She also took to the comments section to expose the alleged agency, saying:

"It happened 2021, we were 18 in number, the name of her travel agency is Travel plug I will never heal hey, she wrote.

The clip sparked widespread sympathy and concern among online users, with many expressing anger at the scam and sharing similar experiences.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to woman's heartbreaking story

Many people could relate to the lady's story as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, and some shared their recommendations.

Lee said:

"Yohh, I’m sorry, there are too many scammers! There’s one called Tshiamo Travels that did the same."

Ms Comment added:

"We were scammed 5.3k yesterday... I accepted because what now..."

User shared:

"Don't use agents it's easy to book for yourself and cheaper."

Mrs Msibi (Mamkhulu) commented:

"Got scammed last month R16k for flights accommodation, and transport still booked this life has no balance."

Selina ontsheng suggested:

"Flight centre is the best."

Woman scammed of R1m by man from dating app

Briefly News previously reported that connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people, but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder, whom she started chatting on WhatsApp, unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt. Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations, he told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

Source: Briefly News