“I Will Never Heal”: South African Woman Gets Scammed of R22k by Agency for Zanzibar Trip
- One lady left peeps stunned as she shared her devastating story of falling victim to a travel scam
- The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments on TikTok
- People reacted to the footage as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts
A woman in Mzansi caused a massive buzz online after sharing her unfortunate experience of allegedly being scammed by a travel agency.
Woman scammed of R22k by travel agency for Zanzibar
The woman, who had booked a trip to Zanzibar, took to her TikTok account @trust1988, where she revealed in the video that she was allegedly defrauded of R22k by the agency she trusted.
@trust1988 went on to explain how she paid the hefty sum for an all-inclusive package that promised a dream vacation for her birthday in 2021. She also took to the comments section to expose the alleged agency, saying:
"It happened 2021, we were 18 in number, the name of her travel agency is Travel plug I will never heal hey, she wrote.
The clip sparked widespread sympathy and concern among online users, with many expressing anger at the scam and sharing similar experiences.
Watch the video.
SA reacts to woman's heartbreaking story
Many people could relate to the lady's story as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, and some shared their recommendations.
Lee said:
"Yohh, I’m sorry, there are too many scammers! There’s one called Tshiamo Travels that did the same."
Ms Comment added:
"We were scammed 5.3k yesterday... I accepted because what now..."
User shared:
"Don't use agents it's easy to book for yourself and cheaper."
Mrs Msibi (Mamkhulu) commented:
"Got scammed last month R16k for flights accommodation, and transport still booked this life has no balance."
Selina ontsheng suggested:
"Flight centre is the best."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za