Reality TV star Felix Hlophe has broken his silence over claims that he's abusing his wife, Tracy Hlophe

The radio personality released a statement on Saturday, 27 December 2025, to set the record straight

South Africans on social media commented on Hlophe's statement following the viral video online

Gagasi FM's Felix Hlophe speaks following abuse allegations. Image: FelixHlophe

Source: Instagram

Popular Gagasi FM radio personality Felix Hlophe has addressed claims that he's been abusing his wife and children after a viral video on social media.

Hlophe, who previously got dragged on X for reportedly being cosy with his wife's bestie, released a statement over the weekend.

The media personality recently got Mzansi talking on social media when he reportedly paid lobola for his girlfriend.

Social media user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the radio personality's statement on his X account on Saturday, 27 December 2025.

"Felix Hlophe’s statement after the incident on Christmas Eve where he became so aggressive that his wife Tracy fled with their kids to a neighbour’s house for safety. Felix followed her, hooting nonstop & demanding access to the kids until neighbours eventually called the police," he captioned the post.

In the statement, the radio and TV personality states that his wife and children have returned home safely after the incident on Christmas Eve.

"Tracy and I have consciously chosen peace over conflict, and respect over resentment, and unity over division," said Hlophe.

Social media responds to Hlophe's statement

@DjangoXtra said:

"His spin doctor’s qualifications need to be studied at Unisa."

@Gadfly342043 replied:

"This is not about 'media exaggeration.' It's about self-regulation. If Hlophe does not address his drinking and emotional volatility now, the next incident won't be a statement; it'll be a charge sheet."

@leratomoima23 wrote:

"Tracy ke (is) Rasheeda wa (from) South Africa, she will not leave or get him arrested."

@sihlemafa201 responded:

"Most relationships are like that, where one pocket is full think is the boss of the relationship. Which is not what love requires love need team work and respect for each other."

@MbaliLebona reacted:

"I truly wish Tracy would learn to choose and love herself more. During their reality show, she came across as someone who struggles with low self-esteem, and it seems that her background and family dynamics may have played a role in that. Unfortunately, it also appears that Felix takes advantage of this vulnerability."

@EuniceSeroe said:

"This is gender based violence. Men should protect women and children at all costs."

@RealMadamCoco commented:

"They need to separate, move on, and stay on good terms for their sake and their children’s sake. Their marriage keeps getting more toxic."

