Jackie Phamotse was moved by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s entrance at the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The controversial author shared footage that captured the party's supporters making a high-energy entrance, holding up placards, and chanting songs together

The display from the Red Berets was enough to command the attention of the entire chamber and the online community as they awaited to hear the President's plans for the year ahead

Jackie Phamotse reacted to the EFF's entrance at the SONA.

Jackie Phamotse seemed captivated by the sheer energy of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as they made their presence felt ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, 12 February 2026, the controversial author, known for her vocal and often polarising opinions, shared a video of the Red Berets' powerful demonstration ahead of the address and captioned it with a red heart and a raised fist, signalling her profound respect and possible support of the party.

Her post, which quickly garnered thousands of impressions, highlighted Phamotse’s appreciation for any figure with the ability to disrupt the status quo and demand accountability.

Famous for their unapologetic and disruptive approach to politics, the EFF’s presence at the SONA has become a staple of South African political discourse, often overshadowing the formal proceedings.

To Phamotse, the EFF's bold display represented a refusal to be silenced; a theme of power and social struggle that she often explores in her own books.

Jackie Phamotse shared footage from the EFF's entrance at the 2026 SONA, showing her support for the party.

With the supporters and their leader Julius Malema's chants echoing through the city, the Bare author’s show of support served as a reminder that the EFF's demonstrations still capture the public's attention, especially in a time where South Africans are desperate for solutions to the water crisis and economic instability.

The post comes weeks after Phamotse weighed in on Malema's sentence after he appeared before the East London Regional Court for his pre-sentence hearing, where she sparked a conversation about the politician's possible punishment. Her recent show of support suggests that her interest in the EFF's legal and political battles remains as strong as ever.

Watch the EFF's video below.

Social media reacts to the EFF's demonstration

Supporters gathered in the comment section of Jackie's post. Read their comments below.

MMMsoulKgadiL said:

"You can see people who have our country’s interest at heart, unlike the fashion parade I saw. This organisation is chanting for things that matter, pity we can’t see them."

maxilee27 declared:

"The mission continues."

royal_fem wrote:

"The consistency of the @EFFSouthAfrica. My vote did not go to waste!"

MakhanyaPBR posted:

"We are well represented."

ThapeloSilence added:

"We love EFF!"

