Hungani Ndlovu recently reflected on Skeem Saam 's success after the show reached record-breaking viewership numbers

The actor took to his social media page to express gratitude to viewers and his team for helping him tell Tbose's story with drive and passion

Reacting to his post, fans and peers flooded the comment section with messages of praise for Hungani's work on the show, as they look forward to more history-defining moments

Hungani Ndlovu expressed gratitude to his team and fans after 'Skeem Saam's latest achievement. Images: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu took a well-deserved victory lap following the historic success of Skeem Saam, as the beloved soapie continues to shatter records with its latest viewership numbers.

The talented actor took to his Instagram page on 10 February 2026 to share his heartfelt gratitude, crediting both the dedicated production team and the loyal fans for the fuel behind his passionate portrayal of Thabo "Tbose" Maputla.

This comes after the popular edutainment show reached a staggering 4.5 million viewers during the first week of February, all thanks to the gripping storylines and dramatic plot twists that continue to keep fans glued to their screens.

The news follows Hungani and co-star Clement Maosa (Kwaito)'s dramatic brush with death in Namibia.

Hungani thanked the team behind the scenes, not just production but also the "unsung heroes" who keep the wheels turning while the show goes on. From the drivers and the catering staff, to the cleaning crew and makeup team, and "every department that builds the world before we ever step into frame."

He also expressed gratitude to his dedicated and talented co-stars and closed by thanking the 4.5 million viewers who took their time every evening at 19:30 to catch up on the show.

"Over 4.5 million people this past week. I, for one, don’t take that lightly. Thank you to the audience for welcoming these stories into your homes. What a privilege it is to be an actor in South Africa. And what a wonderful privilege it will be to be an actor in a regulated industry in South Africa."

His post featured photos on set, including Tbose and Kwaito's desert scene, taken at the popular Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town, showing fans the work that takes place behind the scenes to deliver world-class work.

See Hungani Ndlovu's post below.

Social media erupts over Skeem Saam success

Fans and followers sang Hungani Ndlovu's praises for his impeccable storytelling, and congratulated the cast for reaching such an incredible feat.

Skeem Saam actress Zizo Sobutyu (Mosebjadi) said:

"You did so GOOD! I can’t believe I’m surrounded by such talent."

Radio personality Zanele Potelwa wrote:

"We’re all blessed to experience your gift, homie!"

nonx.smk80 reacted:

"Incredible show! Wow, production team, you've done an exceptional job."

Fans praised Hungani Ndlovu and his team for their incredible work on 'Skeem Saam.' Image: skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

l_mokome posted:

"Best show in South Africa with an amazing, talented cast."

maxx_212 added:

"It’s a pleasure to watch you work."

phalang_ praised Hungani Ndlovu:

"You’re killing this role, bruh!"

Skeem Saam fans react to Lizzy's pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lizzy's pregnancy on Skeem Saam.

Viewers celebrated the couple's fresh start after their trauma; however, others worried about how Kwaito's mom would react to the news.

Source: Briefly News