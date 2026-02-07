Skeem Saam has officially been announced as the most-watched show in South Africa

The popular hit series, loved for its gripping storylines, has amassed a whopping 4.5 million viewers, a feat that was met with much praise from fans

This comes after the show announced several new faces to join its cast, expected to add more depth to the already enticing stories

'Skeem Saam' celebrated a major viewership milestone. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

In another historic-defining moment for Skeem Saam, the award-winning show has once again retained its place as one of the most-loved shows in the country.

Renowned for its gripping storylines and relatable characters, the long-running hit series has reached a monumental milestone by amassing a staggering 4.5 million viewers.

The achievement has sent waves of excitement through the local entertainment industry, proving that viewers are gravitating toward the show’s storytelling, which offers a unique blend of educational, relatable, dramatic and high-stakes narratives that mirror everyday South African life.

Taking to their social media pages on Friday, 6 February 2026, the soapie shared a collage of some of its recent, most dramatic scenes, which were instrumental in propelling the show to its record-breaking status.

"Cela nithi hooray! #SkeemSaam ranks number 1's most watched television soapie! @Official_SABC1, a huge thank you to the viewers who are always glued to their screens every 19:30! Here's to more drama and gripping stories!"

'Skeem Saam' became South Africa's most-watched soapie with 4.5 million viewers. Image: SkeemSaam

Source: Twitter

This wouldn't be the first time Skeem Saam made history. In May 2025, the drama between Mapitsi and Tbose, fueled by a spicy love triangle, pulled over 4.3 million viewers in just one episode.

The recent surge in popularity comes on the heels of an announcement of several new faces joining the ensemble.

As these fresh additions prepare to bring even more depth and drama to Turfloop, fans and industry insiders alike are celebrating the show’s hard-earned dominance at the top of the ratings chart.

See the epic announcement below.

Social media praises Skeem Saam

Fans took to social media to shower the production with praise, with many noting that the show’s "real-life" approach to social issues is what sets it apart.

n_mampuru declared:

"The only soapie that matters."

Nobuhle_Boobs said:

"You will never lose me as a viewer."

justinfall0021 wrote:

"Skeem Saam is the greatest thing on South African television."

DakaloNdou praised the writers:

"Your storyline is very good, keep it up and produce more exciting episodes."

Meanwhile, it appears the addition of Thalitha Ndima and Lunga Mofokeng has not been received well by some viewers.

Johanne95966470 said:

"Adding Zulus and Xhosas will be the end of it."

Busisiw57012611 asked:

"So you are now a Xhosa show?"

dearDiaryyaka warned:

"Keep bringing us Zulu people, and we will stop watching. Have you seen Bapedi acting on Uzalo? Don't bore us, please."

Im_Eugene_ wrote:

"Numbers are about to drop because y’all aren’t maintaining your status as a Sepedi show. We have Uzalo of Zulu-speaking people, Skeem Saam should just stick to pushing and promoting Sepedi!"

