Popular actress Thalitha Ndima had social media buzzing this week when she scored a role on Skeem Saam

The SABC1 show confirmed Ndima's latest character on its social media accounts on Thursday, 5 February 2026

Viewers of the show commented on the actress's character as Babalwa Jaceni on social media

Former Generations and Isibaya actress Thalitha Ndima has secured a role on SABC1's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Ndima joins the soapie after former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who plays the role of a new teacher, Mr Qhomane, at Turfloop High School.

The actors will join popular actor Clement Maosa, who's been playing the role of Kwaito Seakamela for over 10 years.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account that former Isibaya and Generations actress Thalitha Ndima has secured a role on Skeem Saam.

The soapie also confirmed Ndima's role on its X account on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Skeem Saam fans respond to the latest casting

@TheGeopol responded:

"Skeem Saam has been hijacked by Zulus; it’ll be turned into another uncivilized taxi violence soapie. It’ll die a slow death like Muvhango; some stupid SABC producers are busy casting their slay queens."

@DikgangDk said:

"There's no Venda speaking, no Tsonga speaking, a soapie based on life in Limpopo, but there's Zulu speaking people. Make it make sense?"

@papa_keo4 replied:

"I'm going to open a family WhatsApp group for the first time, just to encourage everyone to boycott @SkeemSaam3. We're watching all these other languages on Uzalo, Gqheberha, and Shaka Ilembe. You got rid of bo (the likes of) Mokgadi, Sonti Dragon, and others just to Zulufy/Xhosafy the show."

@thatblacklady wrote:

"Whatever you are doing with this diverse cast, I trust you! The writers there have never let us down. From day1. So do what you will, we are ready."

@Lefa0304 said:

"Gabotse lena le nyaka go thoma go fetola Skeem Aaam le se dira sa Mazulu? Gpe ke gore storyline sa Khwezi le sa bo Lehasa sa makgoweng seya selikisha now le nyaka go dira yengwe taba?"

@KgoshiKgwad reacted

"Yah, now I see why people have been complaining, they bought us Khwezi, who is boring, the whole Gauteng Skeem Saam scenes are boring. Listen to the viewers before it's too late."

@leratojoymof wrote:

"The complaints about language have officially started. It’s going to be a long year."

@KingMammello responded:

"I did not know why people are angry, because there's now going to be three Mnguni speaking characters in the show, MaNtuli, Pavarotti, and this character. The rest is Sepedi."

@SiphoMakeleni1 said:

"It's a well-known strategy used by South African TV that when the numbers are low, you try to add some Zulu and Xhosa speaking characters as they bring numbers. If you can remember, Stokvel did the same and changed the Budget character from a Sotho speaker to a Xhosa speaker, it's just business guys."

@SIYA_V reacted:

"Skeem Saam has always been a mirror of our reality… Xhosa and Zulu speaking teachers joining a school in Turf is literally something happening in real life, I’m seeing the vision give them time."

